If you’re into the server ecosystem, you may already have a couple of monitoring tools set up on your home lab. While Uptime Kuma and Prometheus + Grafana configurations have their perks, you’ll require something more advanced like ntopng to keep tabs on the network resources of your local server. Since ntopng can seem intimidating for newcomers, here’s a detailed guide on how you can deploy and use this neat utility to monitor every aspect of your home network.

What’s ntopng, anyway?

And why should you use it?