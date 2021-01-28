Nubia is partnering with Tencent to launch a custom Red Magic 6

Nubia is no stranger to producing gaming-oriented smartphones. The devices like the Red Magic 3, Red Magic Mars and Red Magic 5G have already showcased the company’s knack for producing some of the best gaming phones on the market. However, fancy hardware could mean little if it’s not backed by games and software that can properly take advantage of the available hardware. Nubia is well aware of this reality, and that’s why it’s partnering with Tencent Games to deliver a superior mobile gaming experience on its upcoming Red Magic 6 smartphone.

In a press release, Nubia shared details about its collaboration with the Chinese gaming giant Tencent Games. The Red Magic 6 Tencent Games edition will be the first smartphone under this collaboration and will be launched in China in Q1 2021.

Both companies have also established a gaming research center, which they say will help “deliver the best mobile gaming experience from both hardware and software and to boost the e-sport economy.” They also detailed a software feature called the SolarCore game acceleration engine, which will be part of the Red Magic 6 software package and will provide optimizations such as improved refresh rate, faster touch response, and better allocation of memory and other resources for a better gaming experience.

While the official press release didn’t detail much about the Red Magic 6, some leaked live images surfaced on Weibo (via Sparrow News) last week gave us our first look at the design. As you can see in the image below, the leaked image shows the Red Magic 6 in an aluminum and glass design with a big X sign slapped in the middle and Tencent Games logo imprinted on it.

We can also see the air ventilation ducts on both sides, confirming that the device will feature an active air cooling system — just like the Red Magic 5G. Multi-camera assembly is lined up horizontally with the REDMAGIC text written in the boldface just below it. While on the bottom, we see the Red Magic logo perpendicular to the camera and the Tencent Games text.

In terms of hardware, leaks so far point at the Red Magic 6 packing a 4,500 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Nubia hasn’t confirmed a launch date for the Red Magic 6, but we expect to learn more in the coming weeks.