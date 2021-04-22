Nubia Red Magic 6 Review – Crazy 165Hz AMOLED Gaming Display [Video]

Last month, Nubia unveiled its newest gaming phone in China — the Red Magic 6. The phone subsequently launched internationally with a larger battery and Google apps pre-installed. Nubia’s latest gaming phone leaves no stone unturned when it comes to raw hardware, packing a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a whopping 165Hz refresh rate and up to 500Hz touch sampling rate, top-of-the-line Snapdragon 888 chipset, 12GB RAM, 128GB UFS 3.1 storage, a 5,050mAh battery with 66W fast charging, and a built-in active cooling fan. XDA’s TK Bay recently got his hands on the Tencent Edition Red Magic 6 and here’s what he thinks about this beast of a device.

In the review, TK starts with a short visual tour and shows off various quirky design elements of the Nubia Red Magic 6, including cool RGB lighting on the back, exhaust for the built-in cooling fan, a dedicated gaming switch, the center-mounted rear cameras, and so on.

Next up, TK talks about that smooth 165Hz refresh rate display and how it provides a smooth scrolling experience. He even gives us a brief comparison between the 60Hz and 165Hz and you can clearly see why he likes to keep the panel running at 165Hz all the time.

TK also gives an in-depth overview of Red Magic’s gaming mode and its various features and how that active cooling fan works to keep the CPU temperatures in check. For more information on the real-life gaming experience, thermal performance, and how the dual-core cooler attachment works, do check out TK’s full review.

