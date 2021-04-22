Nubia Red Magic 6 Review – Crazy 165Hz AMOLED Gaming Display [Video]
Last month, Nubia unveiled its newest gaming phone in China — the Red Magic 6. The phone subsequently launched internationally with a larger battery and Google apps pre-installed. Nubia’s latest gaming phone leaves no stone unturned when it comes to raw hardware, packing a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a whopping 165Hz refresh rate and up to 500Hz touch sampling rate, top-of-the-line Snapdragon 888 chipset, 12GB RAM, 128GB UFS 3.1 storage, a 5,050mAh battery with 66W fast charging, and a built-in active cooling fan. XDA’s TK Bay recently got his hands on the Tencent Edition Red Magic 6 and here’s what he thinks about this beast of a device.

In the review, TK starts with a short visual tour and shows off various quirky design elements of the Nubia Red Magic 6, including cool RGB lighting on the back, exhaust for the built-in cooling fan, a dedicated gaming switch, the center-mounted rear cameras, and so on.

Next up, TK talks about that smooth 165Hz refresh rate display and how it provides a smooth scrolling experience. He even gives us a brief comparison between the 60Hz and 165Hz and you can clearly see why he likes to keep the panel running at 165Hz all the time.

TK also gives an in-depth overview of Red Magic’s gaming mode and its various features and how that active cooling fan works to keep the CPU temperatures in check. For more information on the real-life gaming experience, thermal performance, and how the dual-core cooler attachment works, do check out TK’s full review.

Nubia Red Magic 6 Series: Specifications

SpecificationRed Magic 6 / Red Magic 6 Pro
Dimensions and Weight
  • 169mm x 77.09mm x 9.7mm (9.6mm Pro model)
  • 220g
Display
  • 6.8-inch AMOLED (2400 x 1080)
  • 165Hz refresh rate
  • Up to 500Hz touch sampling rate
  • 10-bit color support
  • 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage
  • Goodix AMOLED touch controller
SoC
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888:
    • 1x Kryo 680 Prime Core @ 2.84GHz
    • 3x Kryo 680 Performance Cores @ 2.4GHz
    • 4x Kryo 680 Efficiency Cores @ 1.8GHz
  • Adreno 660
RAM and Storage
  • Red Magic 6
    • 12GB LPDDR5 RAM
    • 128GB GB UFS 3.1 flash storage
  • Red Magic 6 Pro
    • 16GB LPDDR5 RAM
    • 256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage
Battery & Charging
  • 5,050mAh
  • 66W (30W brick inside the box)
  • Supports USB PD 3.0, QC 3.0, 4,0, 5.0 standards
Rear Camera
  • Primary: 64MP
  • Secondary: 8MP ultra-wide
  • Tertiary: 2MP macro
Front Camera
  • 8MP
Ports/Buttons
  • USB Type-C port
  • 3.5mm audio jack
  • Capacitive air trigger buttons
Connectivity
  • 5G NR
  • Bluetooth 5.1
  • Wi-Fi 6
  • 2×2 MIMO
  • WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)
  • USB cast
Security
  • Optical under-display fingerprint reader by Goodix
Other Features
  • Built-in active cooling fan
Software
  • Android 11 with RedMagic OS 4.0

