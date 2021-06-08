Red Magic 6R is Nubia’s latest beastly gaming phone with an affordable price tag
Nubia made headlines when it launched the gaming-focused Red Magic 6 series earlier in March. Three months later, the Chinese smartphone maker is adding a third model to the lineup with the launch of the Red Magic 6R. The Red Magic 6R has the same flagship-level hardware as the standard and Pro models but opts for a more palatable design and a lower price tag.
Red Magic 6R: Specifications
|Specification
|Red Magic 6R
|Dimensions, Weight & Build
|Display
|SoC
|RAM and Storage
|Battery & Charging
|Rear Camera
|Front Camera
|Ports
|Connectivity
|Other feature
|Software
The Red Magic 6R comes equipped with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz screen refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 770nits max brightness. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, coupled with 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage. Moving to the cameras, the Red Magic 6R has the same primary and ultra-wide shooters as the Red Magic 6, but it swaps the 2MP macro lens of the 6 for a 5MP one and also throws in a fourth 2MP depth sensor. The front camera also sees an upgrade from 8MP to 16MP, yet another indicator that Nubia is positioning the phone for mainstream users rather than gamers.
The Red Magic 6R packs a 4,200mAh battery with 30W fast charging support, a step down from Red Magic 6’s 5,050mAh battery, and 66W fast charging. There’s no active cooling fan onboard, but the phone does have a vapor chamber liquid cooling system to keep thermals in check. The phone also has built-in shoulder trigger buttons with a 400Hz touch response rate.
Pricing & Availability
The Red Magic 6R goes on sale across Europe, North America, Asia, and the Middle East starting June 24 from Nubia’s global website. Pricing starts at $499/€499/£429 for the 8GB/128GB model and goes up to $599/€599/£519 for the 12GB/256GB model. The phone will be available in the following markets and regions:
- Europe: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Croatia, Luxembourg, the Republic of Cyprus, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, Estonia, Portugal, Finland, Romania, France, Slovakia, Germany, Slovenia, Greece, Spain, Sweden, Ireland, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Malta, and the UK.
- North America: Canada and the United States
- Asia Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong (China SAR) , Macao (China SAR) , Singapore.
- Middle East: Israel, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates.
- Latin America: Mexico, Peru, and Chile