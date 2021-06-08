Red Magic 6R is Nubia’s latest beastly gaming phone with an affordable price tag

Nubia made headlines when it launched the gaming-focused Red Magic 6 series earlier in March. Three months later, the Chinese smartphone maker is adding a third model to the lineup with the launch of the Red Magic 6R. The Red Magic 6R has the same flagship-level hardware as the standard and Pro models but opts for a more palatable design and a lower price tag.

Red Magic 6R: Specifications

Specification Red Magic 6R Dimensions, Weight & Build 163.04mm x 75.34mm x 7.8mm

186g

Build: Metal middle frame + glass back Display 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+

144Hz refresh rate

360Hz touch sampling rate

770nits max brightness

Corning Gorilla Glass 3

100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage

DC dimming SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 888: 1x Kryo 680 Prime Core @ 2.84GHz 3x Kryo 680 Performance Cores @ 2.4GHz 4x Kryo 680 Efficiency Cores @ 1.8GHz

Adreno 660 RAM and Storage 8GB/12GB LPDDR5

128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage Battery & Charging 4,200mAh battery

30W fast charger (inside the box) Rear Camera Primary: 64MP Sony IMX682, f/1.8

Secondary: 8MP f/2.2, ultra-wide

Tertiary: 5MP f/2.4 macro

Quaternary: 2MP f/2.4 depth Front Camera 16MP f/2.0 Ports USB Type-C port Connectivity 5G

Wi-Fi 6E 2×2 MIMO

NFC

Bluetooth 5.2

GPS, GLONASS

Type-C port

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)

HDMI Other feature Shoulder trigger buttons with up to 400Hz response rate

Vapor chamber liquid cooling system

In-display fingerprint scanner Software Redmagic 4.0 based on Android 11

The Red Magic 6R comes equipped with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz screen refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 770nits max brightness. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, coupled with 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage. Moving to the cameras, the Red Magic 6R has the same primary and ultra-wide shooters as the Red Magic 6, but it swaps the 2MP macro lens of the 6 for a 5MP one and also throws in a fourth 2MP depth sensor. The front camera also sees an upgrade from 8MP to 16MP, yet another indicator that Nubia is positioning the phone for mainstream users rather than gamers.

The Red Magic 6R packs a 4,200mAh battery with 30W fast charging support, a step down from Red Magic 6’s 5,050mAh battery, and 66W fast charging. There’s no active cooling fan onboard, but the phone does have a vapor chamber liquid cooling system to keep thermals in check. The phone also has built-in shoulder trigger buttons with a 400Hz touch response rate.

Pricing & Availability

The Red Magic 6R goes on sale across Europe, North America, Asia, and the Middle East starting June 24 from Nubia’s global website. Pricing starts at $499/€499/£429 for the 8GB/128GB model and goes up to $599/€599/£519 for the 12GB/256GB model. The phone will be available in the following markets and regions: