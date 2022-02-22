Nubia’s Red Magic 7 launches globally with a 165Hz display and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

After launching the Red Magic 7 in its home country China last week, Nubia has officially released its new gaming phone for the international markets. Following in the footsteps of its predecessor, the latest gaming-oriented phone from Nubia combines a slick design with mind-boggling hardware. The last year’s Red Magic 6 was the first smartphone to bring a 165Hz refresh rate display to the market, and while the Red Magic 7 isn’t pushing that number further, it still has a lot going for it. Right now, Nubia is only bringing the vanilla model to the international markets, with the Pro variant coming in Q2 2022.

Red Magic 7: Specifications

Specification Red Magic 7 Dimensions and Weight 170.6 x 78.3 x 9.5mm

215g Display 6.8-inch AMOLED (2400 x 1080)

165Hz refresh rate

Up to 720Hz touch sampling rate

10-bit color support

100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage

DC Dimming

Gorilla Glass 5 SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 1x ARM Cortex-X2 @ 3.0GHz 3x ARM Cortex-A710 @ 2.50GHz 4x ARM Cortex-A510 @ 1.80GHz

Adreno 730 GPU

4nm process RAM and Storage 12GB/16GB/18GB RAM

128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage Battery & Charging 4,500 mAh battery

65W fast charger (inside the box) Rear Camera Primary: 64MP

64MP Secondary: 8MP ultra-wide

8MP ultra-wide Tertiary: 2MP macro Front Camera 8MP Other features Dual stereo speakers

Built-in active cooling fan

ICE 8.0 Multi-dimensional Cooling System

Three microphones

Dual shoulder trigger buttons

DTS sound Connectivity 5G NR

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

WiFi 6

2×2 MIMO

3.5mm audio jack

USB-C Security Under-display fingerprint scanner Software Android 12 with RedMagic OS 5.0

The Red Magic 7 flaunts a 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, the highest we have seen on any smartphone. In addition, the display offers 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut and 700 nits max brightness. The panel is identical to the last year’s model but Nubia says it now offers a higher-touch sampling rate at 720Hz and delivers a more stabilized frame rate thanks to the new “2.0 Magic 2.0 GPU” image enhancement system.

Under the hood, the Red Magic 7 is powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 18GB RAM and 256 UFS flash storage. The camera setup is unchanged from the Red Magic 6; you get a 64MP f/1.8 primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and an 8MP selfie camera.

Nubia says the phone has an improved cooling system that increases air volume by 35% and offers 400 times faster heat dissipation and absorption. The multi-layer cooling system consists of phase change material (PCM), a built-in cooling fan, cooling air duct, high-conductivity copper foil, thermally conductive rare earth materials, a Vapor Chamber Cooling (VC), and graphite sheet.

The Red Magic 7 also features dual shoulder trigger buttons for an improved gaming experience. The buttons have a very low touch response rate of 7.4ms and feature an anti-sweat coating.

As far as charging is concerned, the phone has a 4,500mAh battery, a step down from the 5,050mAh cell on the Red Magic 6. While the Chinese model supports 120W fast charging, the global model maxes out at 65W.

Other notable highlights of the Red Magic 7 include an under-display fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm audio jack, NFC, dual stereo speakers, three microphones, Bluetooth 5.2, and WiFi 6. Finally, the phone runs Android 12 out of the box with Nubia’s RedMagic OS 5.0 on top.

Pricing & Availability

The Red Magic 7 will go on sale starting March 10 from Nubia’s global website. It will be available in three colors: Obsidian, Pulsar, and Supernova. The base 12GB/128GB model is priced at $629 / €629 / £529 while the 16GB/256GB variant will set you back $729 / €729 / £619. Finally, the top model with 18GB RAM and 256GB will retail at $799 / €799 / £679. Nubia says it plans to launch the Red Magic 7 Pro globally in Q2 2022.