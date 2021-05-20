Nubia’s latest flagship looks like a love child of Galaxy S21 Ultra and Mi 11 Ultra
May 20, 2021 11:36am Comment

Nubia’s latest flagship looks like a love child of Galaxy S21 Ultra and Mi 11 Ultra

ZTE’s Nubia brand is famous for its Red Magic lineup of gaming phones. But the company also makes conventional phones that have a more palatable design and focus on average consumers. Well, that’s exactly the case with Nubia’s newly released Nubia Z30 Pro, which features a design that puts it right there up with the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Mi 11 Ultra.

Nubia Z30 Pro: Specifications

SpecificationNubia Z30 Pro
Dimensions and Weight
  • 161.83×73.01×8.5mm
  • 198g
Display
  • 6.67” FHD+ AMOLED Borderless Curved Display
  • 2400 x 1080
  • 144Hz variable refresh rate (60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz, 144Hz)
  • 360Hz touch sampling rate
  • 10-bit color depth
  • HDR10+
SoC
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888:
    • 1x Kryo 680 Prime Core @ 2.84GHz
    • 3x Kryo 680 Performance Cores @ 2.4GHz
    • 4x Kryo 680 Efficiency Cores @ 1.8GHz
  • Adreno 660
RAM and Storage
  • 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM
  • 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
  • MicroSD card support
Battery & Charging
  • 4,200 mAh battery
  • 20W fast charger (inside the box)
Rear Camera
  • Primary: 64MP Sony IMX686, f/1.6, OIS
  • Secondary: 64MP f/1.9
  • Tertiary: 64MP ultra-wide, 120-degree field-of-view
  • Quaternary: 8MP periscope, OIS, 5x optical zoom
Front Camera
  • 16MP
Ports
  • USB Type-C port
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
Connectivity
  • 5G SA/NSA
  • Bluetooth 5.1
  • Type-C port
  • WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)
Others
  • In-display fingerprint reader
  • Stereo speakers
  • DTS: X Ultra audio
Software
  • Android 11 with Nubia UI 9.0

The front of the Nubia Z30 Pro is occupied by a 6.67-inch curved FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz variable refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, DC dimming, and 10-bit color support.

 

From inside, the Nubia Z30 Pro is every bit flagship material, packing the top-tier Snapdragon 888, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage. You are also getting a trio of 64MP shooters assuming the duty of standard, wide and ultra-wide cameras, along with an 8MP periscope lens with 5X optical and 50x digital zoom. The primary and periscope shooters have Optical Image Stabilization on board.

For heat dissipation, the phone uses a large 6050mm² vapor chamber, a 5 layer micron graphite sheet, and a metal middle frame. The phone packs a 4,200mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. Nubia says it only takes just 15 minutes to fully charge the phone from 0%.

Other highlights of the Nubia Z30 Pro include an in-display fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.1, dual stereo speakers with DTS: X Ultra audio, 5G support, and a microSD card slot.

Pricing & Availablity

The Nubia Z30 Pro will go on sale in China starting May 25 and it will be available at following prices:

  • 8GB + 256GB — CNY 4,999 (~$777)
  • 12GB + 256GB — CNY 5,399 (~840)
  • 16GB + 512GB — CNY 5,999 (~$932)

Nubia hasn’t confirmed whether it plans to bring this phone to global markets anytime soon.

About author

Kishan Vyas
Kishan Vyas

A loyal Android user since Android 2.1 Eclair. Direct inquiries to [email protected]

Load Comments