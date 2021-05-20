Nubia’s latest flagship looks like a love child of Galaxy S21 Ultra and Mi 11 Ultra

ZTE’s Nubia brand is famous for its Red Magic lineup of gaming phones. But the company also makes conventional phones that have a more palatable design and focus on average consumers. Well, that’s exactly the case with Nubia’s newly released Nubia Z30 Pro, which features a design that puts it right there up with the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Mi 11 Ultra.

Nubia Z30 Pro: Specifications

Specification Nubia Z30 Pro Dimensions and Weight 161.83×73.01×8.5mm

198g Display 6.67” FHD+ AMOLED Borderless Curved Display

2400 x 1080

144Hz variable refresh rate (60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz, 144Hz)

360Hz touch sampling rate

10-bit color depth

HDR10+ SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 888: 1x Kryo 680 Prime Core @ 2.84GHz 3x Kryo 680 Performance Cores @ 2.4GHz 4x Kryo 680 Efficiency Cores @ 1.8GHz

Adreno 660 RAM and Storage 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM

128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 4,200 mAh battery

20W fast charger (inside the box) Rear Camera Primary: 64MP Sony IMX686, f/1.6, OIS

Secondary: 64MP f/1.9

Tertiary: 64MP ultra-wide, 120-degree field-of-view

Quaternary: 8MP periscope, OIS, 5x optical zoom Front Camera 16MP Ports USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 5G SA/NSA

Bluetooth 5.1

Type-C port

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Others In-display fingerprint reader

Stereo speakers

DTS: X Ultra audio Software Android 11 with Nubia UI 9.0

The front of the Nubia Z30 Pro is occupied by a 6.67-inch curved FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz variable refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, DC dimming, and 10-bit color support.

From inside, the Nubia Z30 Pro is every bit flagship material, packing the top-tier Snapdragon 888, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage. You are also getting a trio of 64MP shooters assuming the duty of standard, wide and ultra-wide cameras, along with an 8MP periscope lens with 5X optical and 50x digital zoom. The primary and periscope shooters have Optical Image Stabilization on board.

For heat dissipation, the phone uses a large 6050mm² vapor chamber, a 5 layer micron graphite sheet, and a metal middle frame. The phone packs a 4,200mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. Nubia says it only takes just 15 minutes to fully charge the phone from 0%.

Other highlights of the Nubia Z30 Pro include an in-display fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.1, dual stereo speakers with DTS: X Ultra audio, 5G support, and a microSD card slot.

Pricing & Availablity

The Nubia Z30 Pro will go on sale in China starting May 25 and it will be available at following prices:

8GB + 256GB — CNY 4,999 (~$777)

12GB + 256GB — CNY 5,399 (~840)

16GB + 512GB — CNY 5,999 (~$932)

Nubia hasn’t confirmed whether it plans to bring this phone to global markets anytime soon.