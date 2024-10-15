Key Takeaways NUIO offers premium peripherals for Apple devices designed by a former Apple lead product designer.

Their products aim to complement the Apple ecosystem, offering functionality and aesthetics.

The company's first product is the Flow Keyboard, part of the Flow System, available for pre-order for delivery on December 1st.

How tied are you to Apple's hardware? If you're someone who likes to experiment with third-party peripherals, you'll be interested to know that a new contender has entered the ring. But this isn't just any company - this is headed by the former head of Apple input design, and they have some products they'd like to show you.

Related OnePlus Buds Pro 3 review: Beating Apple and Samsung where it counts The Buds 3 Pro aren't perfect in every area, but a balanced sound signature and excellent ventilation won me over.

NUIO comes out of stealth to give people more choice with their Apple products

As revealed in an email press release, NUIO is opening its doors to people interested in products for their Apple devices. Fortunately, these aren't just bog-standard accessories with some added macOS compatibility, as NUIO has worked hard to make sure its products get the look and feel just right:

NUIO’s design language and premium build quality perfectly complement the Apple ecosystem, both functionally and aesthetically. Every tool’s feature set is carefully chosen to meet the demands of today's mobile and versatile work environments.

Everything the company creates goes by the former lead product designer at Apple, who NUIO claims worked on the original MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and the Apple Pencil. The company's first product is the Flow Keyboard, an ergonomic way to get your typing done. It's also introducing the Flow System, which includes "a true wireless, split keyboard and track pad system designed for creatives of all types."

Here's the pricelist NUIO gave us:

Flow Keyboard - $399

Flow Trackpad - $249

Deskpad (Small) - $129

Deskpad (Large) – Coming Soon

Stands (Pair) - $99

Stand (Single) - $59

Wristpads (Pair) - $99

If you're interested, head over to the NUIO website and check out its stuff. You can preorder items today for delivery on December 1st.