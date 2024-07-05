I've reviewed many of the best keyboards on the market, and that's part of the reason it's rare that I'm truly amazed by a keyboard that crosses my desk. With that being said, the NuPhy Field75 has been a part of my setup for the better part of the last month, and it's just as much of an art piece as it is a premium mechanical keyboard. Somehow, it balances both form and function well.

To enjoy the Field75, you'll need to enjoy the steampunk art style and be willing to pay a premium for top mechanical keyboard features. If you check both boxes, the NuPhy Field75 might be right for you. I can say that no other keyboard I've tried is as unique as the Field75, and it could be the thing that sets your desk setup apart from the rest.

About this review: NuPhy provided a Field75 keyboard for the purposes of this review. The company had no input in this article, and did not see its contents before publishing.

Unique design NuPhy Field75 This keyboard could tie your gaming setup together 8 / 10 $130 $160 Save $30 The NuPhy Field75 is a mechanical keyboard with a unique design language and impressive features. It has a striking aesthetic that will be loved by gamers who enjoy steampunk-style games. It's also incredibly customizable, with hot-swappable switches and four switch options at checkout. There's full RGB, customizable buttons, and support for four connections at once. Pros It's a breeze to type on, and form doesn't sacrifice function

RGB lighting, programmable keys, and hot-swappable switches make for easy customization

NuPhy includes one of each switch type, plus a keycap puller in the box Cons The design isn't for everyone

While it technically supports macOS, the experience isn't great

It requires a lot of force to remove the key switches $170 at Amazon $130 at NuPhy

Pricing, specs, and availability

NuPhy sells the Field75 mechanical keyboard in four colorways: Electro, Ethereal, Noether, and Gravity. They all feature unique designs that use multiple colors, and I reviewed the Ethereal version. You can also pick from four switch types, which are Polaris (linear), Fleeting Gold (tactile), Cherry Speed Silver (linear), and Cherry Ergo Clear (tactile). However, some switch types are exclusive to certain colorways. The NuPhy Field75 can be purchased from the company's website for as low as $130 during a sale at the time of writing. It's also available on Amazon for a more-expensive $170 retail price.

NuPhy Field75 Form factor 75% Switch options Polaris (Linear), Fleeting Gold (Tactile), Cherry Speed Silver (Linear), Cherry Ergo Clear (Tactile) Colorways Electro, Ethereal, Noether, Gravity Backlight Yes, full RGB Construction Metal and plastic Dampening Metal switch plate, Plate Poron and PCB IXPE dampening layers Keycaps PBT Supported operating systems Windows for full functionality Hot-swappable Yes Battery capacity 4200 mAh Connectivity Wired, USB 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 5.0 Software customizability NuPhy Console app Dimensions 14.66" x 5.62" x 1.59" Weight 2.2 pounds Price $160 Number of Keys 83 Num Pad No Battery life Up to 160 hours Polling rate 1,000Hz Expand

What I like

Love it or hate it, the NuPhy Field75's design has character

Close

Whenever a company goes with a niche design like the one found on the NuPhy Field75, it's a risk. By going with something flashy, specialized, and detailed, you're limiting who might be interested in your product. Still, I'm thrilled that NuPhy tried something different with the Field75. The worst tech trend is that everything is starting to look the same, and this keyboard breaks that mold and adds much-needed character — whether you love or hate the design. This has the personality of a custom-built mechanical keyboard while it's being made available as a pre-built one.

I'm thrilled that NuPhy tried something different with the Field75.

The more you look at this keyboard, the more you'll notice about it. At first glance, you'll see that the PBT keycaps feature a white, orange, and gray color scheme that just pops. There are also design elements that feel like they're just for show, but actually serve neat purposes. For example, that metal scroll wheel built into the top left corner of the keyboard adjusts the volume of your computer. A smaller knob on the face of the keyboard changes the keyboard's connectivity method, and you have the choice between using a wired connection, a 2.4GHz USB receiver, or Bluetooth.

I'm sure there are a ton of different games and art styles that the NuPhy Field75 could be emulating, but the color scheme, input methods, and angular design all made me think of steampunk. Put simply, the only other mechanical keyboard we've reviewed that comes close to matching this level of character is the 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard.

Not sure which switch type you like? Try them all