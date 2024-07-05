Quick Links
I've reviewed many of the best keyboards on the market, and that's part of the reason it's rare that I'm truly amazed by a keyboard that crosses my desk. With that being said, the NuPhy Field75 has been a part of my setup for the better part of the last month, and it's just as much of an art piece as it is a premium mechanical keyboard. Somehow, it balances both form and function well.
To enjoy the Field75, you'll need to enjoy the steampunk art style and be willing to pay a premium for top mechanical keyboard features. If you check both boxes, the NuPhy Field75 might be right for you. I can say that no other keyboard I've tried is as unique as the Field75, and it could be the thing that sets your desk setup apart from the rest.
About this review: NuPhy provided a Field75 keyboard for the purposes of this review. The company had no input in this article, and did not see its contents before publishing.
NuPhy Field75
This keyboard could tie your gaming setup together
The NuPhy Field75 is a mechanical keyboard with a unique design language and impressive features. It has a striking aesthetic that will be loved by gamers who enjoy steampunk-style games. It's also incredibly customizable, with hot-swappable switches and four switch options at checkout. There's full RGB, customizable buttons, and support for four connections at once.
- It's a breeze to type on, and form doesn't sacrifice function
- RGB lighting, programmable keys, and hot-swappable switches make for easy customization
- NuPhy includes one of each switch type, plus a keycap puller in the box
- The design isn't for everyone
- While it technically supports macOS, the experience isn't great
- It requires a lot of force to remove the key switches
Pricing, specs, and availability
NuPhy sells the Field75 mechanical keyboard in four colorways: Electro, Ethereal, Noether, and Gravity. They all feature unique designs that use multiple colors, and I reviewed the Ethereal version. You can also pick from four switch types, which are Polaris (linear), Fleeting Gold (tactile), Cherry Speed Silver (linear), and Cherry Ergo Clear (tactile). However, some switch types are exclusive to certain colorways. The NuPhy Field75 can be purchased from the company's website for as low as $130 during a sale at the time of writing. It's also available on Amazon for a more-expensive $170 retail price.
NuPhy Field75
- Form factor
- 75%
- Switch options
- Polaris (Linear), Fleeting Gold (Tactile), Cherry Speed Silver (Linear), Cherry Ergo Clear (Tactile)
- Colorways
- Electro, Ethereal, Noether, Gravity
- Backlight
- Yes, full RGB
- Construction
- Metal and plastic
- Dampening
- Metal switch plate, Plate Poron and PCB IXPE dampening layers
- Keycaps
- PBT
- Supported operating systems
- Windows for full functionality
- Hot-swappable
- Yes
- Battery capacity
- 4200 mAh
- Connectivity
- Wired, USB 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 5.0
- Software customizability
- NuPhy Console app
- Dimensions
- 14.66" x 5.62" x 1.59"
- Weight
- 2.2 pounds
- Price
- $160
- Number of Keys
- 83
- Num Pad
- No
- Battery life
- Up to 160 hours
- Polling rate
- 1,000Hz
What I like
Love it or hate it, the NuPhy Field75's design has character
Whenever a company goes with a niche design like the one found on the NuPhy Field75, it's a risk. By going with something flashy, specialized, and detailed, you're limiting who might be interested in your product. Still, I'm thrilled that NuPhy tried something different with the Field75. The worst tech trend is that everything is starting to look the same, and this keyboard breaks that mold and adds much-needed character — whether you love or hate the design. This has the personality of a custom-built mechanical keyboard while it's being made available as a pre-built one.
I'm thrilled that NuPhy tried something different with the Field75.
The more you look at this keyboard, the more you'll notice about it. At first glance, you'll see that the PBT keycaps feature a white, orange, and gray color scheme that just pops. There are also design elements that feel like they're just for show, but actually serve neat purposes. For example, that metal scroll wheel built into the top left corner of the keyboard adjusts the volume of your computer. A smaller knob on the face of the keyboard changes the keyboard's connectivity method, and you have the choice between using a wired connection, a 2.4GHz USB receiver, or Bluetooth.
I'm sure there are a ton of different games and art styles that the NuPhy Field75 could be emulating, but the color scheme, input methods, and angular design all made me think of steampunk. Put simply, the only other mechanical keyboard we've reviewed that comes close to matching this level of character is the 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard.
8BitDo Retro mechanical Keyboard review: I want more products like this
A beautiful retro throwback for Nintendo fans