After launching its 40-series graphics cards in September, the GeForce RTX 4090, RTX 4080 16GB, and RTX 4080 12GB, Nvidia "unlaunched" its 12GB RTX 4080 graphics card the following month, stating that "it's a fantastic graphics card, but it’s not named right. Having two GPUs with the 4080 designation is confusing." Whether it did it on its own or felt pressure from the community, it definitely made the right move in pulling the card. Now, we're getting word that the card could come back, rebranded as the RTX 4070 Ti.

According to kopite7kimi, a well-known and fairly reliable leaker on Twitter, the old card will "become" the RTX 4070 Ti. Furthermore, the card will most likely arrive in January 2023, which isn't too far off. For the most part, judging by online retailers, the new RTX 40-series is doing quite while. Since the first day, stock has pretty much been non-existent, and resellers online are charging quite the premium. Luckily, those who have been looking for older cards have been able to find good deals the past couple of months, with lower than normal pricing. Although recently, pricing has started to rise again.

When the RTX 4080 12GB originally made its debut, Nvidia had plans to price it at $899. Now that the card is reportedly being rebranded, one has to wonder whether pricing will change. Furthermore, there could be added pressure considering that AMD recently announced its new lineup of graphics cards, the RX 7900 XT and Radeon RX 7900 XTX, which are priced at $899 and $999 respectively. If these cards can meet or exceed Nvidia's upper tier cards like the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 16GB, it might cause the company to drop the price for the upcoming RTX 4070 Ti.

Of course, all of this is just rumor at this point. But if the tweet above is accurate, we should be getting a new card in January. But, if you need a card now, you can always check out our guide for the best graphics cards on the market, and also the best graphics cards specifically for gaming.

Source: kopite7kimi (Twitter)

Via: The Verge