Key Takeaways Nvidia and AMD are developing their own custom Arm processors for Windows PCs, breaking Qualcomm's monopoly in the market.

The exclusivity deal between Qualcomm and Microsoft for Arm processors is set to expire in 2024, opening up opportunities for other companies.

Arm processors offer better power efficiency and performance in areas like AI, but have been slower to keep up with x86 rivals in terms of capabilities for Windows PCs. Optimization and software compatibility remain challenges.

Nvidia and AMD are reportedly working on their own custom Arm processors to power Windows PCs, according to a new report. The companies are expected to begin selling their own Arm chips in 2025, bringing some competition to a space that's been essentially monopolized by Qualcomm since Windows on Arm was introduced.

Indeed, Qualcomm has been the only company making processors for Windows on Arm ever since 2016, when Windows 10 was announced to be adding support for Arm processors. Starting with the original Snapdragon 835 for PC, all the way to the Snapdragon X series processors expected to be announced later this week, Qualcomm has been the only company making Arm processors for Windows PCs. That's largely been thanks to an exclusivity deal between Qualcomm and Microsoft, but that deal is reportedly set to expire in 2024.

According to Reuters, citing sources familiar with the company's plans, Nvidia has already begun developing Arm-based CPUs to power Windows PCs. It shouldn't come as too much of a surprise that Nvidia wants to make more Arm chips considering the company tried to buy Arm outright, though the deal fell through due to regulatory challenges. AMD is seemingly also gearing up to make its own Arm processors, despite already making x86 processors as well.

The x86 architecture still makes up the vast majority of the Windows market, which has primarily been dominated by Intel for the better part of the last 20 years. However, Arm processors have some unique benefits, including much better power efficiency and great performance in tasks like AI, which is why Qualcomm stepped in with its first Arm processors for PCs back in 2016. However, progress has been somewhat slow, and these Arm processors have failed to keep up with x86 rivals in terms of performance.

Apple's own transition to Arm-based chips, referred to as Apple Silicon, showed just how great PCs can be with Arm processors, so it's certainly exciting to see the possibility of bigger performance leaps for Windows on Arm as well. Qualcomm is kicking things off with the Snapdragon X series later this week, but it seems like competition is about to heat up in this space.

Of course, Apple also benefits from tight integration and synergy between its Mac hardware and software, while Windows 11 is still not optimal for Arm users. Most apps still don't run natively on Arm processors, which means they have to run through a compatibility layer that severely hinders performance. Qualcomm and others that may end up making Arm chips are dependent on Microsoft to optimize Windows for it, as well as encourage software developers to do the same.