NVIDIA announces GeForce RTX 3050 and 3050 Ti GPUs for laptops
Today, NVIDIA is announcing new entry-level GeForce RTX graphics cards for laptops, specifically the GeForce RTX 3050 and 3050 Ti. The news comes alongside new 11th-generation processors from Intel, and we’re also seeing partner announcements from companies like Dell, Lenovo, MSI, and Acer.
Being that the RTX 3060, 3070, and 3080 are already widely available, we’re not going to see anything here that we haven’t seen. The new GPUs come with 128-bit memory interface width and 4GB GDDR6 memory. Here’s the full list of specs:
|GPU
|RTX 3080
|RTX 3070
|RTX 3060
|RTX 3050 Ti
|RTX 3050
|NVIDIA CUDA
Cores
|6,144
|5,120
|3,840
|2,560
|2,048
|Tensor Cores
|192
|160
|120
|80
|64
|Ray Tracing
Cores
|48
|40
|30
|20
|16
|Boost Clock
(MHz)
|1245-1710
|1290-1620
|1283-1703
|1485
|1500
|GPU
Subsystem
Power (W)
|80 – 150+
|80 – 125
|60 – 115
|35 – 80
|Standard
Memory
Configuration
|16 GB GDDR6
8 GB GDDR6
|8 GB GDDR6
|6 GB GDDR6
|4 GB GDDR6
|Memory
Interface
Width
|256-bit
|192-bit
|128-bit
|Ray Tracing
Cores
|2nd
Generation
|Tensor Cores
|3rd Generation
|NVIDIA
Architecture
|Ampere
|PCI Express
Gen 4
|Yes
|HDMI 2.1
|Yes
|DisplayPort
1.4a
|Yes
Many of the laptops announced today that have the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 or 3050 Ti are going to ship with the company’s Studio drivers. That means that they’re now so much meant for gaming as much as for things like photo editing, video editing, and general content creation. You’ll see this in Dell’s new XPS 15 and MSI’s new Creator laptops. This will also be the case in the Dell XPS 17 with the Studio drivers, although that particular notebook will come with an RTX 3060 GPU.
They’re also going to show up in entry-level gaming laptops. Examples of this are Dell’s G5, Lenovo’s Legion 5i, Acer’s Nitro 5, and more. Obviously, the more serious gamer is going to go for something with a bit more power.
Probably the biggest change with the RTX 3050 series is that NVIDIA is lowering the barrier of entry on RTX, which offers real-time ray tracing and DLSS. With the GeForce RTX 20 series, the lowest it went was the RTX 2060, and the firm still offered a range of GTX 1650 and 1660 GPUs.
Many of the laptops announced with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 series GPUs are available for pre-order beginning today.