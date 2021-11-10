NVIDIA announces Omniverse VR and more alongside November Studio Driver at GTC 2021

NVIDIA is currently holding its GPU Technology Conference, or GTC, and during the event, the company unveiled some more news about Omniverse, its virtual world simulation and collaboration tool. After announcing and showing off Omniverse Avatar earlier this week, NVIDIA today announced Omniverse VR and other Omniverse-related news alongside the launch of the NVIDIA Studio Driver for November.

Starting with Omniverse news, NVIDIA announced Omniverse VR, the first ” full-image, real-time ray-traced VR environment”. This VR space will allow creators to collaborate on 3D scenes in the same virtual world. This feature is coming soon, and NVIDIA didn’t say what platforms will be supported.

Another new tool is Omniverse Remote, which allow users to connect to Omniverse apps using Android and iOS devices to view ray-traced assets on their phones. The phones can also be used for things like face, hand, and body tracking. There’s also Omniverse Showroom, a new app available for participants in the Omniverse Open Beta. This is a way for users to easily experience demos of Omniverse even without technical knowledge of the platform to play around with the physics and rendering technologies.

NVIDIA also announced new Omniverse Connectors, which connect with other creative apps to help compose scenes and visualize them in real time. The new connectors include apps like Reallusion iClone, Replica Studios, RAdDiCAL, and more. More are also on the way, including an Adobe Substance 3D Material Plugin, a connector for Maxon Cinema4D, and more.

Rounding out the Omniverse news at GTC, NVIDIA also announced that Omniverse Enterprise is now generally available. The launch comes with connectors for apps like Autodesk 3ds Max, Maya, Revit, SketchUp, and Unreal Engine, allowing organizations to get started with creating scenes any scale.

Another bit of news mentioned at GTC, even though it’s not exactly new today, is that Logitech is building NVIDIA Broadcast technology into its G Hub app. This essentially means Logitech’s headsets and microphones that work with G Hub can now benefit from noise removal features without additional software.

Finally, there’s the NVIDIA Studio Driver for November, which includes improvements for a handful of creative apps, improving performance for man workflows. NVIDIA Texture Tools 3 is a new API for compressing textures on the GPU much faster than they could using the CPU alone; Twinmotion 2022.11 enabled ray-tracing acceleration with NVIDIA’s RT cores, making renders much faster, particularly on newer RTX GPUs; OctaneRender 2021.1 motion blur renders are now faster on NVIDIA’s RTX 30 series GPUs; V-Ray 5 Update 2 supports GPU acceleration in Light caching and has new features like Decal and Sharpen/Blur layers accelerated by RTX GPUs; Houdini 19 has a new render engine that uses both the CPU and GPU, resulting in much faster render times; and Unity has added DLSS support in the latest beta update. All these improvements are available with NVIDIA Studio Driver version 472.47.

Finally, NVIDIA announced that starting on November 12h in the Americas and November 16th in Europe and Asia, customers who buy NVIDIA Studio laptops get three months of Adobe Creative Cloud for no additional cost. Adobe Creative Cloud includes access to Photoshop, Premiere Pro, and Illustrator, and it costs $79.49/month on a monthly ($52.99/month on an annual plan). It’s not the first time this deal is available, but it’s an extra incentive if you’re looking to upgrade your workstation soon.