NVIDIA announces RTX A2000 GPU and more at SIGGRAPH 2021

Today, NVIDIA announced a handful of new capabilities and tools for 3D content creators at SIGGRAPH 2021. SIGGRAPH, short for Special Interest Group on Computer Graphics and Interactive Techniques, is an event focused on computer graphics technology, so it makes sense why these announcements were here. Included in today’s news is a new RTX GPU for creators, the RTX A2000, as well as new tools in NVIDIA Omniverse.

Starting with the RTX A2000 GPU, NVIDIA calls it the “most-powerful, low-profile, dual-slot GPU” in its lineup for 3D creators. The company didn’t share detailed specs, but the GPU features all the benefits of the NVIDIA Ampere architecture. The desktop version of the RTX A2000 will start showing up on PCs in October. If you’re a mobile creator, though, the RTX A2000 laptop GPU is shipping today in laptops like the Lenovo ThinkPad P17 Gen 2. NVIDIA says this its most power-efficient RTX mobile GPU.

NVIDIA also had a handful of news to share at SIGGRAPH 2021 regarding the Omniverse platform. First off, it revealed that Blender, a popular 3D animation tool, will add support for Pixar’s Universal Scene Description in version 3.0. This allows creators to use Blender with Omniverse production pipelines. NVIDIA also showed off an alpha build of Blender 3.0 with more advanced USD and material support. Adobe Substance, which got a series of RTX optimizations a couple of months ago, is also getting more improvements. NVIDIA and Adobe are enabling support for Substance materials in NVIDIA Omniverse.

NVIDIA also introduced a new Omniverse extension at SIGGRAPH 2021: GANverse3D – Image2Car. GAN indicates that the tool is built on a generative adversarial network, similar to the Canvas tool it released in June. This new tool can take 2D images of a car and use AI to automatically generate a 3D model of that car, including headlights, blinkers, and wheels. This new tool is only the first of what NVIDIA is calling the AI Toy Box. This will be a collection of tools designed to make 3D design easier for inexperienced and experienced artists alike.

Finally, NVIDIA highlighted some creator-related updates, including a new Studio Driver for NVIDIA GPUs. A number of apps have also added new features that leverage the power of RTX GPUs. These include new processing tools in Topaz Sharpen AI, support for exporting characters from Reallusion Character Creator to NVIDIA Omniverse, and a new Magic Brush tool in Capture One 21.