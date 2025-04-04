I love the new Nvidia app. I'm no stranger to criticizing Nvidia, especially when it comes to disappointing GPUs like the RTX 5070, but I have to hand Team Green its flowers when they're deserved. And the Nvidia app, along with its many changes, deserves some flowers.

I'm not blind to the fact that the Nvidia app may have never existed, though. Were it not for stiff competition from AMD on the software front, Nvidia users might still be dealing with endlessly logging into GeForce Experience and scrolling through the Nvidia Control Panel to find some random setting. Although it's possible that Nvidia would've made the Nvidia app regardless of the competition, I have a hard time believing that. And I have an even more difficult time believing it would be as good as it is if it weren't for AMD.

Related Complete guide to Nvidia Control Panel and the Nvidia app Nvidia Control Panel and the Nvidia app are full of settings, which can look intimidating. Here's how to navigate these apps.

The Nvidia app was the logical conclusion to a big problem

One app to rule them all