Key Takeaways No need to log in for driver updates - a convenient change.

New overlay layout is customizable and less intrusive.

The unified GPU control center is not ready to replace the Nvidia Control Panel yet.

Nvidia has been all over the news lately and for the right reasons. It kicked off 2024 with its new RTX 40-series Super GPU before launching a local AI chatbot and making rounds on the internet to hit a $2 trillion market cap. Amidst all this, it also announced a new software called Nvidia app which it hopes will replace the GeForce Experience and its crusty old Control Panel on Windows in the future.

The Nvidia app isn't ready for prime time yet, as it's still in beta, but I've been testing it for a few days to see what's new and whether Nvidia has done enough to deliver a one-stop software solution to those with a GeForce card. I'll have to admit that it's not quite there yet, and — as a long-time GeForce Experience user — there are things that I like and dislike about the new Nvidia app.

Login is optional now

The new Nvidia app looks nothing like the GeForce Experience and has a completely new design. It brings a lot of changes, but the most notable one, in my opinion, is that logging in is optional now, and signing in is only required for those who want to redeem bundles and rewards.

That means you no longer have to log into an Nvidia account for everyday things, like driver updates or using the in-game overlay to see the frame rates in games.

This was the first thing I tried after installing the new Nvidia app, as it shipped alongside new GameReady drivers, and it worked very well without asking me to log in. I could just install the app on my PC and use it to update the drivers, and it worked as advertised.

It may not seem like a big deal for many, but it is something that long-time GeForce Experience users like myself have been yearning for years. Updating the graphics drivers is one of the first things people do on their new systems, and it just makes so much sense to reduce the friction of having to create an account or log in to do the basics. I am not sure what took them so long to add this, but I am glad it's finally here.

In-game overlay is a lot cleaner

It doesn't take up my entire screen anymore

As someone who uses the GeForce Experience overlay every day, I absolutely love the new Nvidia app. It brings a fresh overlay that shows up as a sidebar on the left side of the screen instead of taking up the entire screen. It neatly presents all the options that were previously available on the GeForce Experience overlay, and there's nothing missing here.

In fact, the overlay is fully customizable now, allowing you to change things like the stats you see on the overlay, their position, alignment, and more. All the game recordings and other media controls are also neatly presented upfront when you launch the overlay.

The unified GPU control center is barebones

Not ready to replace the Nvidia Control Panel just yet

The new unified GPU control center is supposed to be one of the biggest and the most interesting parts of the new Nvidia app. It essentially integrates the GeForce Experience optimal game settings and Nvidia's separate game controls through its Control Panel app.

The first thing you need to know about this particular unified control center is that it's not entirely replacing the traditional Nvidia Control Panel, at least not yet. In fact, plenty of both global and program-specific settings are missing on the new app, and you'll find yourself reaching for the Control Panel.

I also can't help but notice that the optimal settings page no longer gives you a description of the settings you're changing, along with screenshots from the game to show exactly what you're tweaking. I remember highlighting this particular feature as my favorite when I let GeForce Experience take over game optimizations for me, as it makes it easier for beginners to understand what they're looking at, but it's no longer there on the new app.

Instead, you just get a list of the settings to change, along with a slider on the top that lets you scale the settings to favor either performance or quality. We have embedded screenshots below to compare how the settings page appears on the GeForce Experience app compared to the new Nvidia app.

I still need multiple Nvidia apps on my PC

Things like Frameview and Nvdia Broadcast still have their own apps

Nvidia's new unified GPU control center may not be perfect in this iteration of the software that's in beta, but I am glad that it at least tries to merge two different app instances into a single entity.

But what's beyond me is why things like Nvidia Broadcast and Nvidia Frameview are additional programs that need to be downloaded separately. Nvidia had the perfect opportunity to create a one-stop destination for the GPU-related utilities in one place, but that's sadly not what we have here.

Both Nvidia Frameview and Broadcast now sit under the Discover section on the homepage of the new Nvidia app, from where you can download and launch them as a separate program. I get the idea of not stuffing all the programs under one roof and overwhelm users with things that they may never use, but they haven't handled that very well with the new Nvidia app.

What Nvidia should've really done is give us options to opt in or out of features that we don't want during the setup or the initialization process. That would allow users to launch and use the app for what they want, instead of having to dig through a barrage of menus and options.

I know I am not alone when I say I use the GeForce Experience app just to record gameplay and update drivers. Similarly, I know users who simply use it to get drivers and an fps counter in games. Being able to choose how they want to use the app would've made it that much easier and more convenient for everyone. The current solution isn't very ideal, as it still makes you install a few different apps for things like performance measurement and noise-suppression.

Just a GeForce Experience replacement, for now

The new Nvidia app is nothing but a GeForce Experience replacement in its current state. That's not necessarily a bad thing, though. It improves a lot of features offered by the GeForce Experience, but it's not the one-stop solution I hoped it would be.

It's no surprise that the new app leaves the Nvidia Control Panel as it is on the operating system as well because it's missing many of the global and per-application settings compared to the Nvidia CPL. It's also missing some GeForce Experience features that I've used and highly praised in the past, and there is no word on whether they'll make it to the final build of the Nvidia app.

The good thing about the Nvidia app is that it is still in beta. Nvidia says it'll continue to add more features to it before shipping, and I am hoping to see it evolve into something better before it's released to the public. The Nvidia app is still worth installing and giving a shot, as it does replace the GeForce Experience app with its own improvements instead of sitting as a separate application. You can download the Nvidia app beta here.