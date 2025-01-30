Summary Nvidia has released DLSS 4, offering significant improvements to AI models and performance for gamers around the world.

The update introduces real-time 'transformers' for better image quality, stability, and performance on RTX 40 and 50 Series GPUs.

DLSS 4 provides day zero support for over 75 games, including popular titles like God of War Ragnarök and A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead.

After Nvidia showed off the new RTX 50 series, the world has been abuzz with talk about DLSS. Some people have been discussing how the new frame-generation technology can help give the world of graphics technology a boost in the frames department, while others are a little more critical . Now, the company has released DLSS 4 to the app, which the company claims is the biggest upgrade since DLSS 2.0's release in 2020.

The Nvidia App introduces DLSS 4 for gamers worldwide

As announced on the Nvidia blog, the company has now introduced DLSS 4 for general use. If you're not sure how big a jump in AI frame tech this is, Nvidia certainly doesn't mince words:

DLSS 4 also introduces the biggest upgrade to its AI models since the release of DLSS 2.0 in 2020. DLSS Super Resolution, DLSS Ray Reconstruction, and DLAA are now powered by the graphics industry’s first real-time application of ‘transformers’, the same advanced architecture powering frontier AI models like ChatGPT, Flux, and Gemini. DLSS transformer models improve image quality with improved temporal stability, less ghosting, and higher detail in motion. Similarly, the DLSS Frame Generation AI model is upgraded, boosting performance and reducing VRAM use on GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs and GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs.

The update also introduced DLSS 4 day zero support for over 75 games and apps, and there are some pretty good stand-out titles in the list. I'm personally excited for Dynasty Warriors: Origins support, as I've been clocking in the hours on that game during the past week. You can check out every supported game on Nvidia's list, or you can just check out which games gained support with the latest patch here: