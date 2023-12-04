Read update
- Nvidia faces backlash from the US government for modifying GPUs for export
Key Takeaways
- Nvidia is reportedly developing the RTX 4090D with an alternative graphics processor, the AD102-250 GPU, to comply with US export restrictions on AI and HPC GPUs.
- It is unclear how Nvidia plans to ensure compliance and reduce AI performance potential in the RTX 4090D, as the ban aims to prevent the shipment of advanced AI components to Russia, China, and Iran.
- US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has mentioned Nvidia in discussions regarding the export ban, emphasizing the importance of protecting national security and suggesting that companies will be closely monitored for compliance.
In October 2023, the US government announced that its previously outlined export restrictions on AI and HPC GPUs were going into effect. This was sooner than manufacturers expected, and it put many of them in a bind. As a result of the move, companies had less time to ship out AI and HPC GPUs to countries like China prior to the restrictions. Now, Nvidia is one manufacturer that is now looking ahead to the future by finding ways to comply with new regulations — and it’s starting with the RTX 4090D.
Hardware leaker @Zed_Wang posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Nov. 29, noting that Nvidia is likely going to use an alternative graphics processor for the RTX 4090D to comply with regulations. Specifically, the leaker claims that the processor will be based on the AD102-250 GPU. However, it is unknown how Nvidia intends to ensure that the RTX 4090D is compliant and acceptable for export — the AI performance potential would need to be reduced. The purpose of the ban is to prevent advanced AI components (specifically GPUs) from being shipped to Russia, China, and Iran. Nvidia had already been developing new products to comply with such restrictions, which started being announced by the US government in 2022. However, these regulations have since evolved and expanded, forcing companies like Nvidia to pivot.
One option Nvidia has to cut back on its number of Tensor and CUDA cores, which are critical to deep learning and handling multiple processes. However, there has been no official word from Nvidia on how it intends to comply with the export ban — the rumors on the AD102-250 GPU are still just rumors. There is also no set date for the release of the RTX 4090 presumably being designed to meet regulatory requirements. For now, it’s safe to assume that all possibilities are still on the table.
UPDATE: 2023/12/04 12:41 EST BY KRYSTLE VERMES
In an attempt to prevent Russia, China, and Iran from obtaining advanced AI components — specifically high-performance GPUs — the US has put an export ban into effect. The ban was announced in advance to give manufacturers an opportunity to export goods to these countries without penalty. However, the regulations were bumped up and became official sooner than businesses anticipated. This left GPU manufacturers scrambling, including Nvidia, but they have reportedly begun developing products to comply with the ban. Now, the US Commerce Secretary is looking for answers.
In an interview with Fortune, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo specifically cited Nvidia in a discussion pertaining to the newly enacted export ban. She acknowledged that while the legislation could result in revenue loss, it is more important to protect national security by preventing China from getting ahold of advanced technology. Raimondo added that if companies like Nvidia redesign chips that allow banned countries to continue AI work, she will control them “the very next day.” In the interview, she did not identify a specific Nvidia product that has raised concerns among regulators.
Nvidia is thought to be working on several new products, including the HGX H20 and RTX 4090D, to work around the US export ban. The HGX H20 features the company’s Hopper GPU architecture and operates on 400W of power. Although it hasn’t launched yet, the RTX 4090D is rumored to be ready by 2024 for the China market. Recently, leakers claimed that Nvidia was turning to the AD102-250 GPU to ensure the 4090D complies with export regulations. However, there has been little in terms of information from the company on any developments being made as a result of the ban. Now that the Commerce Secretary has spoken out, Nvidia might have to rethink its plans on how to sustain its bottom line and income from the China market.