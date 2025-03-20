Summary
- Nvidia's CEO downplays impact of tariffs on China despite significant manufacturing presence.
- U.S. government is imposing tariffs on electronic goods, affecting Nvidia GPUs.
- Retailers blame price hikes on Nvidia GPUs on tariffs; companies eye shifting manufacturing to U.S. to avoid tariffs.
Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang can sometimes talk out both sides of his mouth, but a comment the executive made following his GTC keynote is turning heads. In an interview with CNBC (via Wccftech), Huang seemed unphased by the spasmodic tariffs on China, where a significant portion of Nvidia's products are ultimately manufactured.
MSI hikes Nvidia GPU prices at the worst possible time
Not that they were available at a reasonable price anyway.
1