Summary Nvidia's CEO downplays impact of tariffs on China despite significant manufacturing presence.

U.S. government is imposing tariffs on electronic goods, affecting Nvidia GPUs.

Retailers blame price hikes on Nvidia GPUs on tariffs; companies eye shifting manufacturing to U.S. to avoid tariffs.

Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang can sometimes talk out both sides of his mouth, but a comment the executive made following his GTC keynote is turning heads. In an interview with CNBC (via Wccftech), Huang seemed unphased by the spasmodic tariffs on China, where a significant portion of Nvidia's products are ultimately manufactured.

Unconcerned or posturing?

I have my guess