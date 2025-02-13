Summary Nvidia delayed the release of RTX 5070 from Feb to March to potentially compete with AMD's RX 4070.

Possible hardware issues causing the delay; Nvidia may be ensuring RTX 5070 outshines AMD.

Unclear if the delay is a smokescreen for strategic reasons or legitimate issues; Nvidia needs to improve to rival AMD.

If you've been keeping up to date with your GPU news, you'll know that AMD may release the mighty RX 4070 in March. Well, it turns out that its developments may have spooked Nvidia a bit, as Team Green has decided to push the release of its own RTX 5070 back a month. And even if the company didn't plan the move, it still presents a fine opportunity for Nvidia to take a swipe at its age-old rival.

Related Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super review: The best mainstream GPU got better The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super brings even more value to the best of the 40-series.

Nvidia delays its RTX 5070 release from February to March

This little tidbit comes to us via a well-known leaker known as MEGAsizeGPU. They claim that Nvidia has pushed back the release date of their RTX 5070 from February to March, which coincides with AMD's planned release for the RX 4070.

In a reply to the original tweet, MEGAsizeGPU states that "hardware issues" are to blame for the delay. However, there are multiple ways to interpret this delay depending on what Nvidia is planning.

The first theory is the most straightforward: the RTX 5070 is genuinely flawed, and Nvidia has begrudgingly moved the release window back to fix it. If this is the case, the company may be afraid that the RTX 5070 will be swept away by the RX 4070 and originally wanted to release their card first before it became forgotten. Given how 5090 cards are experiencing nasty black screen issues, it seems very possible that Nvidia needs more time to make sure history doesn't repeat itself.

Alternatively, Nvidia may believe the RTX 5070 can dethrone or weaken the RX 4070 release. In this case, it may have decided to take an extra month to iron out some issues before it puts the cards on the shelves in March, or perhaps secure more stock. If this theory is true, this delay is more of a harpoon in AMD's side than a quick repair job.

Finally, there may actually be no issues with the RTX 5070, and Nvidia doesn't want to come out and say, "We're delaying our cards because we want to take the fight to AMD." Pinning it on "hardware issues" makes it a convenient smokescreen as Nvidia shuffles its timetable to better thwart its rival.

We may never know what the masterminds behind Team Green are planning, but Nvidia definitely needs to step up its game. With the 5090 experiencing both technical and stock issues, AMD has the opportunity to supply a cheaper, more readily stocked card that rivals the 5090 in performance. We'll just have to wait and see when the fight kicks off next month.