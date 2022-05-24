12 new games add support for NVIDIA DLSS and ray tracing, including HITMAN 3 and F1 22

NVIDIA had several exciting announcements to make at Computex 2022. Not only did the company showcase its first-ever Arm CPU, but it also revealed the next-gen lineup of monitors with a 500Hz refresh rate and new RTX-branded gaming laptops. Alongside these hardware announcements, NVIDIA also confirmed the next set of games getting DLSS and ray tracing (RTX) support.

As per NVIDIA’s announcements, 12 new games are adding support for the company’s dynamic upscaling DLSS technology, including F1 22, HITMAN 3, Deep Rock Galatic, LEAP, and Ghost.

Here’s the full list of games that will get DLSS support:

F1 22 (July 1)

HITMAN 3 (Available now)

Deep Rock Galatic (Available now)

LEAP (June 1)

Ghost (Available now)

Loopmancer (This summer)

Hydroneer (Available now)

Propnight (Available now)

Raji: An Ancient Epic (Available now)

Vampire: The Masquerade — Swansong (Available now)

Turbo Sloths (This summer)

Wastride Challengers (Available now)

NVIDIA says DLSS is now available for every major game engine, allowing developers to easily add support for its tech to any game. The company also shared that more than 180 games and apps have added support for DLSS since its initial launch.

“Since the launch of DLSS, over 180 games and applications have added the tech, and today at COMPUTEX 2022, we’re unveiling the addition of NVIDIA DLSS to another 12 games.” reads NVIDIA’s official announcement.

For starters, Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) is an AI-powered video upscaling technology available on select NVIDIA graphics cards. The technology aims to boost framerates and visual performance without putting too much pressure on your GPU. The basic idea is to render the original image at a lower resolution and then use AI to upscale frames for sharper image quality. According to NVIDIA, DLSS 2.0 can boost framerates by 200-300%.

Ray tracing, on the other hand, refers to an advanced rendering technique that allows developers to create lifelike shadows, light reflections, and refractions in a scene.

