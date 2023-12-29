Key Takeaways Nvidia is planning to announce its plans for its RTX 40 Super range of graphics cards at CES 2024.

A tweet from AORUS teased the upcoming announcement, suggesting that we'll learn more about the future of computing with the latest GIGABYTE products.

While specifications for these rumored cards exist, the performance of the Super variants against the competition remains unconfirmed until Nvidia reveals more at CES.

As the graphics card race continues to heat up, Nvidia has been keeping its plans for its Super range of RTX 40 variant graphics cards under tight wraps. However, it seems that the company is ready to announce its plans for 2024. A post from Nvidia's gaming division AORUS has teased the new range of GPUs, stating that we'll get to learn more in the upcoming CES 2024 event.

Nvidia's teaser for the RTX 40 Super range of GPUs

The announcement appeared on the AORUS Türkiye Twitter feed, stating that it has something planned for CEES 2024, alongside an image of what's to come. When translated into English, the post reads: "What's new at GIGABYTE CES 2024? Stay tuned for our announcement soon! Be the first to experience the future of computing with the latest GIGABYTE products."

The post doesn't explicitly mention the RTX 40 Super range, but there's an extremely good chance that the announcement will include it. A leaker claimed earlier in December that Nvidia would announce the GeForce RTX 4080 Super, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super, and the GeForce RTX 4070 Super a day before the upcoming CES event, with rumors of the range's existence dating further back. As such, this tweet from AORUS lines up nicely with what the leaker stated would happen.

While there are specifications for these rumored cards floating around the internet, there hasn't been any explicit confirmation as to how well the Super variants of these GPUs will perform against the competition. As such, we'll just have to wait and see what's under the hood after Nvidia shows off what it has been working on during CES.