NVIDIA could soon halt production of Tegra X1+ chip that powers the Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch is long due for an upgrade, especially since Sony and Microsoft have ramped up their gaming hardware in 2020. Nintendo only launched a smaller version of the Switch in 2019 which wasn’t really an upgrade, rather the same piece of hardware in a handheld-only form factor. The good news is, that we might finally see an update for the console very soon.

According to a speculative report, NVIDIA is planning to stop the production of the Tegra X1 Mariko processor this year. Also known as the Tegra X1+ SoC (System on Chip), it is the same chip that powers the Nintendo Switch as well as the Nintendo Switch Lite. It is expected that NVIDIA will be concluding the production sometime later in 2021, which means that Nintendo will no longer have access to the chip beyond that point. However, the console maker can ensure that it orders enough chips in advance before NVIDIA completely puts an end to production.

If the rumors are indeed true, Nintendo might be working on an alternative that could replace the chips on the existing Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite consoles. It is also possible that the company is planning to introduce a completely new version of the Switch with a more powerful processor that can match today’s gaming trends, for instance, 4K resolution high refresh rate gaming.

Earlier this month there was a report that said Samsung Display is planning to mass-produce 7-inch OLED panels with 720p resolution by June. While these could be for an upcoming Nintendo Pro console, it is mostly speculation at the moment. The report also mentions that the new Nintendo Switch could offer 4K resolution when plugged into a TV. This could be a great update to the Switch lineup as it would bring it to par with the more recently released Xbox Series X and Series S, and the Sony PlayStation 5.