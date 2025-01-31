Over the last few weeks, I've been busy consuming all kinds of reactions and opinions about Nvidia's new RTX 50 series cards and their heavy reliance on Multi Frame Generation (MFG). From being uninterested to passionately opposed to these "fake frames," gamers haven't shied away from making their feelings known. I think I'm finally ready to share my own opinion on the entire thing.

On the one hand, I echo the sentiment of not wanting DLSS and Frame Generation as a crutch on mid-range and high-end graphics cards. On the other hand, however, I feel we're seeing the natural lifecycle of hardware advancements, with software playing a much bigger role starting this generation. AI-generated frames have real downsides, but like it or not, it looks like we're entering a new normal in GPU rendering.

Hardware brute-forcing had to have a shelf life

AI-driven performance gains are the future