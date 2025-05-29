I never stopped loving my Steam Deck. We just grew apart. Valve's handheld was a revelation when it was released three years ago, and for a certain period of time, the vast majority of the gaming I did was on the Steam Deck. But, as time has gone on, I haven't used my Steam Deck as much. Games got more demanding, Valve pushed the definition of "Deck Verified" too far one too many times, and although I still pick up my Deck for a round of Balatro or a run of Hades II, it hasn't gotten nearly the attention it deserves. But over the past couple of weeks, I haven't been able to put my Steam Deck down, and that's because of Nvidia.

Finally, the native GeForce Now app is available on the Steam Deck. You've been able to access GeForce Now through your browser for ages, but the native app feels, well, native. Your controller works, the interface doesn't break, you don't need to invoke the on-screen keyboard, and everything happens directly from the Steam Deck's Game Mode. Just like the Steam Deck was a revelation three years ago, revisiting cloud gaming on the handheld after a years-long hiatus feels like a revelation in its own right.

GeForce Now and the Steam Deck are a match made in heaven

A unique handheld and a unique cloud gaming service