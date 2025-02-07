Summary Nvidia's RTX 50 series cards faced a shortage due to market receptiveness.

Nvidia's release of its brand-new RTX 50 series cards has been very rocky. First, it seems that the market for a $2,000 graphics card was more receptive than we first thought, as the cards quickly flew off the shelves and caused a huge shortage, The lucky few that did manage to score a card then began encountering a weird black screen issue where nobody was 100% sure as to what was causing it. Fortunately, it seems all the news has reached Nvidia's ears, as it's now working on a fix for whatever it is that's causing this havoc.

Nvidia is looking into why people's RTX 50 cards are encountering black screen issues

As PC Gamer reported, Nvidia is finally taking a magnifying glass to its GPUs to figure out what's going wrong. While Nvidia has a lot of user reports coming in about the card, the range of potential issues is vast:

The scenarios under which [the black screen] occurs vary. Some say it's happening when switching resolutions or refresh rates. Others are finding the black screen hits under heavy load, while yet others associate it with multi-monitor setups. Some users then find the problem persists on hard reboot, with the card not detected in device manager or system BIOS, while for others it's seeming more intermittent with a reboot restoring functionality for a time before the black screen hits again.

Unfortunately, this does mean we won't wake up tomorrow to find a patch from Nvidia that magically fixes all of these problems. Whatever's going wrong seemingly affects a lot of different aspects of the GPU and manifests in different forms; as such, it may be one thing affecting all of these systems, or several issues that each hit a different area.

Hopefully, Nvidia can put a pin in whatever's causing these issues and get a working fix out ASAP. In the meantime, you can get your game on without worrying about your graphics card bricking itself by checking out these older GPUs to buy instead of the RTX 50 series.