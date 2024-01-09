Key Takeaways Nvidia has developed new display technologies, G-Sync and G-Sync Pulsar, to enhance the gaming experience by improving visual fidelity, reducing tearing, ghosting, and motion blur, and adapting backlight pulses.

VESA has updated its Adaptive-Sync Display Compliance Test Specification, requiring monitors to undergo new testing procedures to receive certification, which will give consumers more confidence when shopping for gaming displays.

With video games becoming more complex and demanding of hardware, manufacturers have been evolving to keep pace. Nvidia is one of these companies, and while it may be best known for its graphics cards, it’s improving upon its technology as well. As announced at CES 2024, Nvidia has developed two new display technologies to enhance the overall gaming experience.

The first from Nvidia is G-Sync, which is being introduced to the cloud with GeForce Now. The goal is to heighten the visual fidelity of streaming to all monitors that support G-Sync. The refresh rate of displays is varied for more frame updates, and the end result is a smoother appearance. Varying the refresh rate lessens the chances of tearing while gaming in the cloud. G-Sync Pulsar, the other technology announced by Nvidia, is also promising to enhance the quality of new displays. It works by dynamically adjusting the rate at which pixels transition between colors, which limits ghosting and motion blur. Additionally, G-Sync Pulsar modulates overdrive based on the display’s refresh rate and screen location. Regardless of speed, blur reduction and clarity are maintained across the entire monitor. If viewing discomfort is a problem for you, Nvidia has you covered with G-Sync Pulsar, too. The technology works to adaptively tune the backlight pulses of the display according to the changing game render rate. In turn, there is less flickering that can cause viewer discomfort.

As Nvidia and other manufacturers develop technology to cater to new displays, the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) has made changes to how it’s approaching the future of monitors. At the beginning of January 2024, VESA announced updates to its Adaptive-Sync Display Compliance Test Specification, which applies to the variable refresh rate of displays. Monitors must now undergo a series of new testing procedures in order to receive VESA Adaptive-Sync 1.1a certification. Additionally, manufacturers can also now seek certification verifying the overclocking support, if they so choose. Even if you aren’t in the market for a new gaming display, you can be more confident the next time you shop. With updated standards and advanced technology, there has never been a better time to upgrade.