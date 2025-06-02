Summary Nvidia may introduce ARM-based Alienware laptops for gamers in late 2025.

The new APU will combine CPU/GPU and utilize Blackwell architecture.

Although unconfirmed, this partnership hints at exciting future possibilities for Windows on Arm.

Windows on Arm devices have really gone from strength to strength in recent months, haven't they? Copilot+ laptops have introduced Snapdragon-based devices to the market in waves, and while you can either love or hate Microsoft's AI assistant, the actual hardware within them is really good. It's totally understandable to grab a Copilot+ PC and never actually use Copilot itself, just to make use of a Windows on Arm device.

While gaming on ARM devices may not have made huge leaps and bounds in the same way, we're seeing things gradually warm up. Near the end of May, we saw the Adreno Control Panel appear to make gaming on Snapdragon X devices a lot easier. However, if recent whispers are true, the scene may get a huge injection from Nvidia, which is reportedly planning to introduce new Arm-based Alienware laptops in the near future.

Gaming laptops on Arm may get an Nvidia-based boost in late 2025

As spotted by The Verge, the Taiwanese website United Daily News uncovered some interesting details about Nvidia entering the ARM space. People who claim to be in the know say that Nvidia is creating an Accelerated Processing Unit (APU), which combines both a CPU and a GPU into a single chip.

This supposed new Nvidia APU will obviously use Nvidia's tech on the GPU side, with the insiders claiming that it'll use the Blackwell architecture. However, the CPU side will use a "customized Arm architecture."

As stated on United Daily News (machine translated from Chinese):

[...] the APU is expected to enter the market in the fourth quarter of this year or early 2026. Previously, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Dell CEO Dell had publicly stated that the two parties will launch AI PCs with Nvidia technology in 2025. The industry believes that this is the rumored cooperation project.

So, where would be the best place for Nvidia and Dell to try ARM-based gaming laptops in the current market? Easy: Alienware. Dell owns it, and Alienware has a reputation for building hardware aimed at gamers, so there's a good chance that this new APU will find itself in an Alienware laptop when it releases.

Unfortunately, all we have to go off of so far are people within the industry making claims, so we don't have any hard proof that this partnership even exists, let alone if it will take off. However, the idea of an APU that uses ARM hardware is exciting news for people excited for Windows on Arm and the places it can go.