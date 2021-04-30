NVIDIA’s new GeForce drivers reinstate Ethereum cryptocurrency mining limit on the RTX 3060

NVIDIA has released a new driver update for its entire line of GeForce graphics cards which reportedly brings back the Ethereum cryptocurrency mining limit on the RTX 3060. The GeForce Game Ready drivers with version 466.27 primarily focus on bringing enhanced support for the upcoming Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition. The update also includes the Ethereum hash rate limiter, which was previously introduced during the launch of the RTX 3060 GPU, and was ‘accidentally’ removed by NVIDIA via a beta driver update release.

However, this time, NVIDIA has tweaked the limiter so that future RTX 3060 cards will require this particular driver (or newer) to run efficiently and prevent them from using older drivers that might allow them to bypass NVIDIA’s hash limiter. This means that RTX 3060 cards that are shipped after mid-May will be fully restricted against Ethereum mining at full speeds. NVIDIA is obviously very quiet about how the restriction is implemented. However, AnandTech suggests that the company has most likely blown an eFuse or two so that the fresh batch of RTX 3060 GPUs can’t be used with older BIOSes. By doing so, NVIDIA can have the newer BIOS enforce the newer driver requirement, thereby enforcing the Ethereum mining limiter.

Right before hitting stores in February, NVIDIA had announced that the RTX 3060 would include a restriction for Ethereum crypto mining. The company added this restriction to make the graphics card less attractive to crypto miners, who have apparently been stocking GPUs amidst the high demands and low supplies. Sadly the plan backfired when NVIDIA released the GeForce 470.05 beta drivers through the Windows Insider Program, which did not include the above-mentioned limiter and was easily exploited by miners and alike. Hopefully, NVIDIA’s second attempt at nerfing the mining capabilities on the RTX 3060 will be more successful.