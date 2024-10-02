Key Takeaways Nvidia will replace GeForce Experience with the new Nvidia app

Quite a while ago, back at the start of 2024, we saw Nvidia release a new app to replace the GeForce Experience. It adopted the creative name "Nvidia app," even if it wasn't what we expected. We knew that Nvidia wanted to replace GeForce Experience with the Nvidia app eventually, but now we have a set date as to when you can expect your app to get upgraded.

As announced on the GeForce blog, the company has a lot of cool things to add to the Nvidia app. However, tucked away at the bottom is this little nugget of information:

Additionally, we intend to migrate all remaining GeForce Experience users to the new NVIDIA app when it exits beta before the end of the year.

This will likely take shape as an update for the GeForce Experience app that will automatically upgrade it to the Nvidia app. As such, don't be too surprised if your GeForce Experience seemingly changes overnight.

Nvidia adds more features to the Nvidia app

Of course, Nvidia didn't make a blog post just to make a one-line announcement. There's a ton of information as to what to expect from the Nvidia app beta from today.

The update now allows you to adjust your G-Sync, albeit it's not fully fleshed out just yet. Nvidia said that, in future patches, it's going to add "Surround options, custom resolutions, and multi-monitor setup" inherited from the Nvidia Control Panel.

The app also brings RTX HDR to multiple monitors. RTX HDR lets you take advantage of HDR monitors if the game you're playing doesn't support the technology, and now, if you have multiple HDR screens, you can enable RTX HDR on all of them.

The update also introduces some tweaks based on user feedback. For example, you can now change the font color on the Heads Up Display which is great for accessibility. Plus, if you're browsing the optimal settings for your games, the app will remember your filters and ordering between boots.

If you want to get stuck in with the new Nvidia app before its release, head over to the Nvidia Test Drive page and give it a download.