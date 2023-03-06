About a week ago, Nvidia released a new GeForce Game Ready Driver offering a wide range of enhancements but, more importantly, delivered RTX Video Super Resolution, a new feature that improved video being streamed using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge when paired with a GeForce RTX 30 or 40 series GPU. While there are a number of issues with the new update, it appears that one, can even eat up some of your precious CPU in certain situations, with some users reporting the number going as high as 14 percent.

If you've installed GeForce Game Ready Driver version 531.18, then you might have noticed some additional CPU usage in the past week. That's because there's a bug in the driver that causes additional CPU usage that could occur after exiting a game. Tom Warren of The Verge also claims that this issue also occurs when logging into the computer. While the official feedback thread doesn't have specifics when it comes to just how much extra CPU usage one can expect, plenty of users are chiming in, giving ranges that sit anywhere from 10 percent and above.

Of course, with something like this one can just wait until a new driver release, or you can always roll back to an older driver. Naturally, if you do roll back, you will lose out on features released in the latest update. But in this situation, it might be a good idea to compromise, as losing at a minimum 10 percent CPU could be quite a hit when it comes to PC performance. In addition, the latest driver does have other issues like stability problems when toggling HDR in non-native resolutions, monitor flickering with DSR/DLDSR enabled, problems with games like Watch Dog 2 and Halo War 2, and a couple more.

If you have yet to update, it might be a good idea to hold off. Unfortunately, while drivers can often enhance the experience, sometimes it can also break things in the process. And in this case, this is quite a big deal, especially for those that are trying to maximize the performance of their PCs.

Source: Nvidia

Via: Tom Warren (Twitter)