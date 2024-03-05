Key Takeaways Nvidia discontinues production of GTX 16 series GPUs, including GTX 1630 and 1650 models.

Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1660 Super is one of the best GPUs if your budget is a little tight. However, its days are numbered, as Nividia has reportedly discontinued the production of GeForce GTX 16 series GPUs. So, effectively, what this means is that, besides the GTX 1660 models, the GTX 1630 and GTX 1650 cards are no longer in production.

Citing Nvidia's recent product roadmap, Chinese source Board Channels claims that 'neither Nvidia nor the core AIC brand manufacturers will support GTX 16 GPUs to its partners', as a result of the production halt (via Videocardz). This corroborates the rumors that surfaced last year, suggesting that Nividia will discontinue the GTX 16 series in the first quarter of 2024.

But it isn't all bad news. You might still be able to buy one of the GTX 16 cards, at least until stockpiles don't disappear. The GTX 1660 Super, for example, is still up for sale at Amazon. Unfortunately, though, the available supply of the products is expected to be consumed in the next couple of months. So, if you want to buy one, you need to act fast!

Nividia will support your GTX 16 GPUs

Discontinuing GTX 16 GPUs doesn't mean existing users will be deprived of driver support. Nvidia will likely continue releasing new drivers for the discontinued GTX 16 cards. Either way, existing GTX 16 GPUs will continue to function, even without Nvidia's drive updates.

If you plan to upgrade your GPU, you're now left with options like RTX 40, RTX 30, and RTX 20. Unlike the GTX 16 GPUs, these RTX cards have support for DLSS, which can enhance the visual quality of a game.