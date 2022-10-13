Nvidia GeForce Now offers game streaming at 1600p at 120 frames per second

Towards the end of September, it was announced that Google would shut down Stadia, its cloud gaming service. While Google was unsuccessful in its cloud gaming efforts, Nvidia has been doing pretty well, offering its GeForce Now service in some form since 2013. Nearly a decade after its initial launch, the service is advancing, offering game streaming up to 1600p at 120 frames per second (FPS) through Google Chrome. This is quite an update, considering that just a couple of months ago, the service announced the inclusion of 1440p streaming at 120 frames per second.

What makes this news even better is that Nvidia has been working with Google to provide the best experience possible on Chrome, even allowing those with the latest Chromebooks access to the best that GeForce Now has to offer. With the top-tier GeForce Now RTX 3080 membership, users will be able to stream over 1,000 games at up to 1600p at 120 FPS. Furthermore, these new Chromebooks offer a free three-month membership for the GeForce Now RTX 3080 plan.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

If you’re unsure about the GeForce Now service, you can always try it out. Nvidia offers a basic tier plan that costs nothing and gives you access to a basic line of service for an hour at a time. It also offers a more advanced plan for $9.99 per month that gives priority access to servers, a six-hour session length, and gaming at 1080p at up to 60 frames per second. The top-of-the-line tier, the GeForce Now RTX 3080 plan, gives subscribers the power of an RTX 3080 with an eight-hour session length, up to 1600p resolution, and gaming up to 120 frames per second.

For the most part, there is something for everyone, and unlike Google Stadia, there is nothing to really lose here as there are no direct game-purchasing options. You’re always going to be streaming the games that you play, which leads to less investment in the platform if things happen to go bad. If interested, you can always check out the memberships from the Nvidia website and give it a go.

Source: Nvidia GeForce Now Blog