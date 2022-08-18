Nvidia GeForce Now gets better in browsers with 1440p and 120 FPS streaming

The weekly Nvidia GeForce Now update is here and it’s got an interesting focus. Ready for the back-to-school season, Nvidia is giving its browser-based game streaming a kick in the pants. Just right for those underpowered school PCs or for a way to “spice up a boring study session.”

Initially, it’s limited to Chrome and Edge on PC, but the resolution has been bumped to a 1440p maximum and 120FPS. You do, of course, need to be on the RTX 3080 tier to have access to the higher resolution and frame rate.

RTX 3080 members can now level up their browser gameplay at up to 1440p and 120 frames per second. No app install is required — just open a Chrome or Edge browser on PC, go to play.geforcenow.com, select these new resolutions and refresh rates from the GeForce Now Settings menu, and jump into games in seconds, with less friction or downloads.

To enable 1440p and 120 FPS you simply need to open the Settings menu from the left-hand pane. Then locate the Streaming Quality section. Select the Custom checkbox to open up the options to choose your resolution and frame rate. You’ll also need a decent connection, as you can expect to be using up to 19GB per hour on these settings.

Obviously, on Windows and Mac, you can also download the dedicated GeForce Now app to get these features as well. Through that resolution up to 4K is supported, as well as the 120 FPS option.

This weeks new GeForce Now games

No GeForce Now Thursday is complete without some new games to play. This week’s list is fairly small but includes a new Steam release.

Thymesia (New release on Steam, Aug. 18)

(New release on Steam, Aug. 18) Century: Age of Ashes (Steam)

(Steam) Clanfolk (Steam)

(Steam) Coromon (Steam)

(Steam) HYPERCHARGE: Unboxed (Steam)

(Steam) Phoenix Point (Epic Games Store)

Nvidia GeForce Now is free to try and supports games from your libraries on Steam, Epic and Ubisoft Connect. The paid tiers start at $50 for six months, while the RTX 3080 tier with access to 4K gaming and up to 120 FPS frame rates costs $100 for six months. Paid users also get priority access to the servers.