NVIDIA GeForce Now database allegedly reveals a bunch of unannounced games

A leaked list from NVIDIA GeForce Now may have potentially exposed some unannounced games, including Bayonetta 3, Gears 6, and Kingdom Hearts IV. NVIDIA has denied the games in the list are real, but nevertheless, it has fueled speculation. Some of the games on the list are ones that have not yet received a PC port despite players asking for them for years.

NVIDIA GeForce Now is a cloud gaming platform that lets you stream games to your devices. It’s a great investment for people who don’t necessarily have the powerful PCs required to run next-gen games, and the platform has been acquiring the rights to stream lots of games on the same day they launch. The list was found via datamining the GeForce Now database, with developer Ighor July publishing the details on how he did it in a Medium post. Pavel Djundik, the creator of SteamDB, compiled a list of the games in the database that have no SteamID currently, and that’s how we know about many games that are supposedly going to be launched on PC and playable via the GFN platform.

Here's a big filtered list of all games on GFN that have no Steam appid (in their data). Some other things of note: Bioshock 2022, Bioshock RTX Remaster, Batman: Arkham Knight RTX Remaster, Mirror's Edge RTX Remaster. THIS DATA MAY BE FAKE ⚠https://t.co/XBOD9GI6KR — Pavel Djundik (@thexpaw) September 13, 2021

Following the leak of the list, NVIDIA gave a statement to Wccftech that confirmed the list was indeed real, but the games on it weren’t: “NVIDIA is aware of an unauthorized published game list, with both released and/or speculative titles, used only for internal tracking and testing. Inclusion on the list is neither confirmation nor an announcement of any game. NVIDIA took immediate action to remove access to the list. No confidential game builds or personal information were exposed.”

To be fair, some of the games on the list do beggar belief, such as Judgment. That game will supposedly never come to PC because the agency of the lead actor has forbidden it. Another game on the list is Halo 5: Guardians and developer 343 Industries has since come out to say that they have no plans to bring that game to PC at this time. Still, it does give some hope for future games, including God of War on PC. That’s a PC port that fans have been waiting on for quite some time.