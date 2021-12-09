NVIDIA GeForce Now adds support for 1600p streaming on Mac, Ubisoft account linking

Every so often, NVIDIA shares some upgrades for its GeForce Now streaming service, and this month is no different. For its December update, NVIDIA is adding support for Ubisoft Connect account linking in GeForce Now, as well as improving the streaming experience on Mac. Of course, it’s also adding new titles to the service.

Let’s start at the beginning. If you’re not aware already, GeForce Now gives you access to games you own on other digital game storefronts, like Steam, Epic Games Store, and Ubisoft Connect. Usually, that means you have to log into your GeForce Now account, and then log into the service where that game is available. With account linking for Ubisoft Connect, you can now skip this step by linking your GeForce Now account to your Ubisoft account, so when you play a Ubisoft Connect game, you can jump right in without signing in again.

If you’re gaming on Mac, there are good news for you, too. With the recent launch of the RTX 3080 tier for GeForce Now, Mac users on this tier can now stream games at native resolution on the M1 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro (13-inch). That means streaming at 1600p, which is essentially Quad HD, but in the taller 16:10 aspect ratio. On that note, NVIDIA says it’s also rolling out a fix so you can stream at the correct aspect ratio on the M1 Max MacBook Pro models.

Beyond that, NVIDIA also announced six new games being added to GeForce Now in December, including the ever-popular Untitled Goose Game and Prison Architect. The full list is as follow:

White Shadows (new game launch on Steam, December 7)

Monopoly Madness (new game launch on Ubisoft Connect, December 9)

Anno 1404 History Edition (free on Ubisoft Connect, December 6-14)

Prison Architect (free on Epic Games Store, December 9-16)

Super Magbot (Steam)

Untitled Goose Game (Epic Games Store)

In a new promotional push for GeForce Now, NVIDIA is also offering a free download code for Crysis Remastered to those who buy a 6-month Priority or RTX 3080 membership. If you’re in Europe, keep in mind the highest tier isn’t available everywhere yet, but NVIDIA did say it would launch sometime in December.