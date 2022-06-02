Nvidia GeForce Now library to grow by 25 throughout June

The first Thursday of the month means one thing for cloud gaming fans. Nvidia has outlined the June plans for GeForce Now with 25 titles slated to hit the service over the course of the next month. Seven of these are available to play from today.

In addition to the new games being added, Nvidia is highlighting a range of Warhammer titles that are already available but are currently on sale. Here’s everything to look forward to on GeForce Now for the month of June.

New GeForce Now games arriving the week of June 2

This week sees seven of the promised 25 games launching into GeForce Now. Headlining are Leap, a new early access multiplayer shooter, and Star Conflict, a title delayed from last month. Here’s the full list and the stores you can get them from.

LEAP (New release on Steam)

Souldiers (New release on Steam)

Twilight Wars: Declassified (New release on Steam)

ABRISS – build to destroy (Steam)

ANNO: Mutationem (Steam)

Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut (Steam)

Star Conflict (Steam)

The remainder of the list scheduled to arrive throughout June includes a pretty wide spread of genres.

MythBusters: The Game – Crazy Experiments Simulator (New release on Steam, June 8)

POSTAL: Brain Damaged (New release on Steam, June 9)

Pro Cycling Manager 2022 (New release on Steam, June 9)

Tour de France 2022 (New release on Steam, June 9)

Builder Simulator (New release on Steam, June 9)

Chivalry 2 (New release on Steam, June 12)

Starship Troopers – Terran Command (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store, June 16)

Airborne Kingdom (Steam)

Core Keeper (Steam)

Fishing: North Atlantic (Steam)

Immortal Life (Steam)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II (Steam)

KeyWe (Steam)

King Arthur: Knight’s Tale (Steam)

Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries (Steam)

No Straight Roads: Encore Edition (Steam)

Silt (Steam and Epic Games Store)

SimAirport (Steam)

This may not even be the final list, too, as May’s releases highlighted. Over the course of last month, nine additional titles were added to the library on top of the originally planned list.

Sale on Warhammer games playable on GeForce Now

In addition to new games, Nvidia is highlighting sales on a bunch of Warhammer games already available on GeForce Now. Games Workshop’s Warhammer Festival has brought steep discounts to its games. All of these are discounted and available on GeForce Now.

Warhammer: Vermintide II (Steam)

Necromunda: Hired Gun (Steam, Epic Games Store)

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector (Steam, Epic Games Store)

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters (Steam, Epic Games Store)

Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics of War (Steam, Epic Games Store)

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr (Steam)

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus (Steam)

Lots of great stuff to play, both new and old, this month on GeForce Now. If you’ve yet to try the service you can sign up and try it out completely free. For premium access, there are a couple of paid tiers with the highest providing up to 120 FPS streaming and RTX 3080 graphics power.

