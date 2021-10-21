NVIDIA launches GeForce Now plan with RTX 3080 graphics

NVIDIA’s GeForce Now service is adding a new subscription tier called RTX 3080 for gamers that want higher visual fidelity. As the name implies, this new plan gives you the benefit of streaming games from a gaming rig that’s powered by the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU. Up until now, NVIDIA GeForce Now has been available in Free and Priority tiers. The big distinctions were support for RTX graphics (powered by the RTX 2080), extended session length up to 6 hours), and priority access to NVIDIA’s servers.

With the GeForce Now RTX 3080 plan, you’ll get exclusive access to a gaming PC with a GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, support for streaming at up to 1440p resolution and 120 frames per second (on PC and Mac), and support for 4K HDR streaming on the NVIDIA Shield TV. Select Android phones will also support 120FPS streaming, including the Samsung Galaxy S21. NVIDIA also says it’s using its Adaptive Sync technology to reduce latency even further, and those playing at 120FPS will notice it the most, with latency as low as 60ms. The allowed session length is also longer, up to 8 hours.

This whole experience is powered by NVIDIA’s new gaming supercomputer, which it calls the GeForce Now SuperPod. This supercomputer has a total of 8,960 CPU cores and nearly 11.5 million CUDA cores, for a total performance output of 39,200 TFLOPS. For each individual RTX 3080 rig, you get 35 TFLOPS, an 8-core, 16-thread CPU, 28GB of RAM, and PCIe Gen4 SSD.

For the Priority tier, the conditions remain the same. You’ll be able to play games with RTX graphics (on an RTX 2080), get priority access to servers, play at up to 1080p and 60FPS, and your sessions can last up to 6 hours. For free users, nothing changes.

As for pricing, the new GeForce Now RTX 3080 tier will cost $99.99 for six months, and that’s the only subscription option available. Current Priority members and Founders – those who signed up before March 18th – have priority access to this new tier, and preorders will open to everyone in late October. The service itself will go live for those who preordered it in November in North America, and December in Western Europe. Additionally, GeForce Now Founders are entitled to a 10% discount on the new plan, and they can go back to their standard membership at the special Founders price if they want to.

The Priority tier keeps the same price, but NVIDIA is switching to a maximum 6-month billing period, instead of billing annually. As such, you’ll be paying $49.99 every six months, or $9.99 per month.

Aside from the new plan and pricing structure, NVIDIA also announced the games coming to GeForce Now today, with nine in total. Here’s the list:

Disciples: Liberation (Steam and Epic Games Store)

ELYON (Steam)

Riders Republic (“Trial Week” – Ubisoft Connect)

Rise of the Tomb Raider 20Year Celebration (Epic Games Store)

Sword and Fairy 7 (Steam)

The Forgotten City (Steam and Epic Games Store)

Legend of Keepers (Steam and Epic Games Store)

New World (Steam)

Townscaper (Steam)

If you want to sign up for the new tier and you’re already a Priority member or Founder, you can go to your account settings and click “Manage”, then “Preorder”. You can learn more about the memberships and join the service here.