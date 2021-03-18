NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW sunsets its Founders tier in favor of Priority memberships

NVIDIA opened its GeForce NOW cloud gaming service to all just over a year ago. At the time, the company offered two tiers for subscribers — Free and Founders. The Free tier offered 1-hour gaming sessions subjected to a waitlist but without any charge. On the other hand, the Founders tier offered priority access, up to 6 hours of playtime, and gaming with RTX for a monthly fee of $4.99. NVIDIA is now dropping the Founders tier in favor of a new Priority membership that offers similar benefits but at a higher fee.

The new Priority membership tier includes priority access to gaming sessions, extended session lengths with RTX ON, and DLSS support in games. However, it will cost $9.99 per month or $99.99 annually. Thankfully, existing Founders tier subscribers won’t have to pay the higher fee as NVIDIA has introduced a new Founders for Life benefit for them. As part of this, existing Founders members will get the option to continue their subscription at the $4.99 introductory rate as long as their “account is in good standing.”

NVIDIA also took this opportunity to highlight the significant changes rolling out with the latest GeForce NOW update (v. 2.0.28). The update is expected to reach all users in about a week, and it will introduce improvements for streaming quality using adaptive Vsync technology. The feature will synchronize frame rates at 60 or 59.94 Hz server-side to match the display client-side. This should help reduce stutter and latency on supported games. The update will also bring a new adaptive de-jitter technology to increase bit rates for improved quality over choppy networks.

Additionally, NVIDIA announced that it will add capacity in its busiest data centers and introduce new server locations in Phoenix, Arizona, and Montreal, Québec. These new locations will become operational later this year and help reduce wait times for Priority and Founders members. Furthermore, NVIDIA revealed plans to expand GeForce NOW’s regional availability. The company has already launched with a new partner in Turkey, and it plans to expand to Saudi Arabia and Australia in the near future.

Finally, NVIDIA announced an upgrade for its GFN Thursday program with a new onboarding pipeline to get even more new PC games to subscribers. The upgrade will help the company add around 15 new games to the service each week by year-end. For now, NVIDIA has added 7 new titles to GeForce NOW, including:

Do Note Feed the Monkeys (Steam)

GoNNER (Steam)

Loop Hero (Epic Games Store)

Monopoly Plus (Steam)

Snooker 19 (Steam)

System Shock: Enhanced Edition (Steam)

Wanba Warriors (Steam)

If you’re an existing NVIDIA GeForce NOW subscriber or you’re interested in giving the cloud gaming service a shot, you can learn more about its new Priority membership plan by following this link. For more details on the Founders for Life benefit, follow this link.