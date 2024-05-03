Key Takeaways The Steam Deck remains a top choice for PC gaming handhelds, with enhanced support from Valve and developers.

Nvidia GeForce Now can now more easily be accessed on Steam Deck through a new installation method, streamlining the process for users.

The new method isn't a native app and still just streams the service through a browser.

The Steam Deck is still one of the best PC gaming handhelds you can buy in 2024. And thanks to the excellent support from Valve and dedicated developers, the experience has only gotten better since its release, and continues to do so at a rapid pace even now.

While you can stick with your Steam library, chances are, you have games with other services, and accessing them can be a little tricky if its not officially supported. Nvidia's GeForce Now was one of those streaming services that just wasn't officially supported, but there was a pretty good and unofficial way of getting it working on the console.

Nvidia's new method does most of the heavy lifting

Luckily, Nvidia has now finally brought support for its streaming service to Steam Deck with a new installation method that is available in beta. The company shared the news on its own blog, offering users a new way to get Steam Deck automatically configured for GeForce Now. Now this isn't going to be a native app, but it will make things much easier going forward.

The new installation script will automatically install Google Chrome and will also include everything needed for users to sign into the GeForce Now account. While things should be relatively smooth, you can always check out the more in-depth tutorial on how to get this working if you should run into any issues.

And for some, this process is just too much of a hassle, and if you're not willing to take these steps, then you can always go with a alternative gaming handheld running Windows that will provide you with an easier time when it comes to installing apps and services. With that said, there are going to be drawbacks here, with prices that are far higher than the Steam Deck, which can now be had for even cheaper if you know where to look.