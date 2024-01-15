Key Takeaways The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 6GB has fewer cores, lower clock speed, and lower TGP compared to the 8GB variant.

Every so often, details of a new graphics card leak online before the official announcement date. Usually, these cards show off extreme power and push to become one of the best GPUs on the market, but that's not always the case. Such is the case for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 6GB, which won't be winning any medals for performance any time soon, but will likely be a great entry-level option for the budget gamer.

Details of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 6GB appear online

As spotted by VideoCardz, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 6GB cuts down on the hardware. Compared to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 8GB, the 6GB variant will have fewer cores (2304, down from 2560), a lower base clock (1042 MHz, down from 1552 MHz), and a lower TGP (70W, down from 130W). And as you've likely guessed from the names, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 8GB variant will sport less memory than the 8GB version.

As such, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 8GB isn't going to be taking home any medals for performance when it releases. However, it's not designed to. The GPU is predicted to be released with a $179 price point in February 2024, a good bit cheaper than the $249 price tag on the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 8GB. It won't be tearing through graphical tasks like its bigger brothers, but it will mean that people who are short on GPU spending cash can save around 30% by picking up the 6GB version instead.

Still, there are even cheaper models out there for those who want to save some money. For instance, it's not unusual to see GPUs under $100, even if they're not ideal for running the latest and greatest games on.