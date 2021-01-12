NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 is official, comes with 12GB GDDR6 at $329

NVIDIA launched the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti last month, but there were no signs of the RTX 3060. Well, today we have yet another desktop GPU from the company and one of the missing pieces from the lineup. The all-new GeForce RTX 3060 finally makes an official appearance featuring 12GB of GDDR6 memory, with 10 times more ray-tracing performance and support for DLSS as well as NVIDIA’s RTX apps.

Priced at $329, this could very well become one of the hottest selling mid-range GPUs. It comes with a higher boost clock speed, more memory, and a larger 16Gbps memory clock compared to the RTX 3060 Ti. It features 3584 CUDA cores, 25 RT-TFLOPs for ray tracing, 101 tensor-TFLOPs to power NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling), and a 192-bit memory interface. In terms of power, it is rated at 170W and the company recommends a 550W power supply for the same. NVIDIA is also introducing Resizable BAR to the GeForce RTX 30 series starting with the RTX 3060. With this PCIe-based tech, users with a compatible motherboard will have the ability to enable all of the GPU memory to be accessed by the CPU at once, providing a small gain in gaming performance.

This is the fifth desktop graphics processor under the RTX 30-series and is expected to be available in late February. Expect third-party board partners including ASUS, Colorful, EVGA, Gainward, Galaxy, Gigabyte, Innovision 3D, MSI, Palit, PNY, and Zotac to start shipping their products during the same timeframe. Along with the RTX 3060, NVIDIA today also officially announced the GeForce RTX 30-series mobile GPUs for gaming notebooks. The new range includes the RTX 3060, RTX 3070, and the RTX 3080, all in Max-Q configuration.