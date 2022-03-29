The new Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is a $1,999 graphics card for your 8K gaming needs

A couple of months after teasing the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card at CES 2022, Nvidia is finally ready to bring the new member of the RTX 30-series to market. Today, Nvidia has officially launched the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, a new Ampere graphics card that’s more powerful than the previously released RTX 3090 GPU. The new RTX 3090 Ti comes with upgraded internals to deliver better performance across different workloads.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Specifications

For starters, the RTX 3090 Ti features a record-breaking 10,752 CUDA cores and boasts 78 RT-TFLOPs, 40 Shader-TFLOPs, and 320 Tensor-TFLOPs of power. It packs 24GB of the fastest 21Gbps GDDR6X memory, which is the same amount of memory, but slightly faster. This flagship Ampere SKU, featuring the GA102-350 GPU is also the first Nvidia GPU ever to use a PCIe Gen5 16-pin power connector. This connector replaces NVIDIA’s 12-pin Molex MicroFit 3.0 plug.

The new 16-pin connector is expected to make it other partner card designs too, as it can feed more power to the GPU. This is crucial because some RTX 3090 Ti designs are expected to have a TDP even higher than 450W. This is a good time to remind you to buy a new and more powerful PSU if you are planning to upgrade to the new RTX 3090 Ti. You can find some good options in our collection of the best power supply units.

Here’s a quick look at the specifications of the new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card (FE) to see how it competes with the older RTX 3090 GPU (FE) on paper:

Specification GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GeForce RTX 3090 GPU GA102-350 GA102-300 GPU Clusters 84 82 CUDA Cores 10752 10496 RT Cores 84 82 Tensors/TMUs 336 328 Memory 24GB GDDR6X 24GB GDDR6X Bus 384-bit 384-bit Memory Clock 21 Gbps 19.5 Gbps Bandwidth 1008 GB/s 936 GB/s TDP 450W 350W

As far as the gaming performance is concerned, the new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is said to be 9% faster than the previous RTX 3090, and on average up to 64% faster than the RTX 2080 Ti. It can also be used to play, capture, and watch games in 8K HDR with DLSS. The RTX 3090 Ti, however, is more than just a simple GPU for gaming. It’s ideal for various other workflows including content creation, AI, and, processing large sets of data, more. This GPU is said to be capable of delivering anywhere between 42%-102% more performance than the RTX 2080 Ti and TITAN RTX in content creation workloads. We’ll have more to talk about the general performance of the RTX 3090 Ti once we manage to get our hands on this particular GPU for testing.

Pricing & Availability

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card is now available to purchase for a starting price of $1,999. The Founders Edition version of the RTX 3090 Ti will available from Best Buy online in the US. You can also pick up one of the partner cards instead of the Founders Edition unit from OEMs like ASUS, MSI, and more.

PNY is also one of the manufacturers to launch its custom RTX 3090 Ti called ‘PNY XLR8 RTX 3090 Ti’. In fact, PNY is also launching an overclocked version of the GPU called ‘PNY XLR8 RTX 3090 Ti Overclocked’, in case you need that additional power out of the box. The PNY card, as you can see, comes with a triple fan configuration and EPIC-X RGB lighting, both of which are not available on Nvidia’s Founders Edition design.

Partner cards may or may not have the new 16-pin connector, though, and it’ll be interesting to see how the market adapts to that. The pricing of these partner cards tends to be higher than the Founders Edition. We’ll add a couple of these new GPU variants to our collection of the best graphics cards, so be sure to take a look at them.