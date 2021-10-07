Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti said to launch with 450W TDP and a new power connector

While we are waiting for Nvidia to restock its existing GPUs like the GeForce RTX 3080 and the RTX 3060, the company seems to be hellbent on releasing newer and more powerful units on the market. Rumors are now pointing towards a new flagship GPU, the RTX 3090 Ti. This is the same GPU that was originally said to launch as RTX 3090 SUPER.

According to the new information obtained by the folks over at Videocardz, The RTX 3090 Ti is going to be the new flagship GPU aimed at enthusiasts, and it is going to bring a lot more than just more cores to the table. We are looking at a higher TDP rating, a new power connector, and more.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Rumored Specifications

The RTX 3090 Ti will allegedly have a TDP of up to 450W, 100W more than RTX 3090’s 350W TDP. 450W sounds like overkill, but it’s not the first time we are hearing about such extreme TDP ratings for this upcoming GPU. It could be for a custom card, though. The higher TDP, however, will allow the new GPU to have higher clocks for both GPU as well as VRAM.

Additionally, this upcoming GPU is also said to feature a new power connector. Rumor has it that it’s a new standard for PCIe Gen 5. Information about the Gen 5 ready 16-pin connectors is still in uncharted territory, and they will only be revealed once we see some compatible motherboards on the market.

The upcoming flagship GPU is also said to feature 21Gbps memory with 2GB modules instead of 1GB modules on the current models. The rumored RTX 3070 Ti GPU with 16GB VRAM is also expected to have 2GB modules, but it will not have a new PCB, unlike the RTX 3090 Ti. Yes, a lot of changes are in cards for this new rumored new flagship GPU. Here’s a quick look at RTX 3090 Ti’s rumored specs –

Specification Rumored GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GeForce RTX 3090 GPU GA102-350 GA102-300 GPU Clusters 84 82 CUDA Cores 10752 10496 RT Cores 84 82 Tensors/TMUs 336 328 Memory 24GB GDDR6X 24GB GDDR6X Bus 384-bit 384-bit Memory Clock 21 Gbps 19.5 Gbps Bandwidth 1008 GB/s 936 GB/s TDP 450W 350

The RTX 3090 Ti is now expected to arrive in January next year alongside the new RTX 3070 Ti and the 2060 GPU with 12GB VRAM. Given how difficult it is to buy the existing lineup, we may or may not see new SUPER variants of the existing GPUs this time around.