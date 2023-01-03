Nvidia has finally announced the RTX 40 series GPUs for laptops, and it introduced the entire lineup at once, from the RTX 4050 all the way to the RTX 4090 — the first 90-class GPU ever designed for laptops. The new GPUs are based on the Ada Lovelace architecture, and they deliver the largest generational performance leap ever, according to Nvidia, meaning gaming laptops are about to get a lot more capable.

Three times more efficient, four times faster

Despite the controversy regarding power usage in its desktop GPUs, Nvidia is claiming significant power efficiency gains for the GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs. Specifically, the company says the new GPUs are up to three times more power efficient, which means you get more performance while using less power. In fact, Nvidia says the GeForce RTX 4070 is faster than last generation's flagship GPU, while using just one-third of the power.

That's partly thanks to the fifth-generation Max-Q technologies, including Whispermode and BatteryBoost, as well as the ability to switch between three power modes dynamically. What's more, Nvidia says it's using the lowest voltage GDDR6 memory ever, which allows for additional power efficiency.

It's not just efficiency, though. Nvidia also claims you can get up to four times the performance in AAA games like Cyberpunk 2077. That claim is likely helped by support for DLSS 3, which is also coming to laptops for the first time. This includes Nvidia's frame generation technology, which uses deep learning and AI to create new frames without using traditional rendering, so you get a smoother experience without needing as much raw power. Nvidia claims you can play on three 4K displays at 60 frames per second with its top-tier laptop GPUs.

A big use case Nvidia highlights for these new GPUs are 14-inch laptops, which are becoming increasingly popular, but aren't usually suited for demanding tasks. With these more efficient GPUs, gaming and content creation on these laptops should be that much easier.

Pricing and availability

The lineup of Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs for laptops includes a lot of cards right out of the gate. Nvidia is launching the GeForce RTX 4090, 4080, 4070, 4060, and 4050 next month, though not exactly at the same time.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 will be the first to launch, with laptops becoming available from February 8th, with prices starting at $1,999.

Laptops with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, 4060, and 4050, will become available from February 22nd, and prices will begin at $999. Despite that difference, this rollout is much faster than what we see with desktop GPUs, where Nvidia is also introducing the RTX 4070 Ti today, its third member of the RTX 40 series.