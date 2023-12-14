Key Takeaways Nvidia's highly anticipated GeForce RTX 40-Series Super GPUs may debut ahead of CES 2024, with rumors suggesting a launch date of January 8.

The lineup may include the GeForce RTX 4070 Super, GeForce RTX 4080 Super, and GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super, with potential store availability in mid to late January.

Pricing details are not confirmed, but speculations indicate that the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti could start at $399, while the high-end GeForce RTX 4090 might be priced around $1,599.

CES 2024 may not be the same tech conference that it was before the coronavirus pandemic. That being said, it’s still influential enough for companies to leverage it for product launches. Nvidia is one of them, and many have been anticipating the release of its GeForce RTX 40-Series Super GPU lineup in time for CES 2024. Now, new rumors suggest that it could debut even sooner.

Leaker Hassan Mujtaba posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) a screenshot on December 14, supposedly revealing the official launch date of the GeForce RTX 4070 Super — it seems to be slated for January 8, which would put it one day before the kickoff of CES 2024. Other rumors that have been floated suggest that the GeForce RTX 4080 Super and GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super will be released at the same time (via Tom’s Hardware). The other products in the series could reach store shelves as soon as mid-January or late January, depending on which rumors you’ve heard. Price points and specs have not been confirmed by Nvidia, but there are rumblings on these details as well. On the lower end, the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti could go for as little as $399. The upper end of the price tier — which is expected to have more CUDA cores — might be hundreds of dollars more, with the GeForce RTX 4090 anticipated to be close to $1,599.

It has been thought that Nvidia would be using CES 2024 as its launch platform since November 2023. At the time, leakers believed that by January, at least two new GPUs from the company could be coming. Images also began leaking of the supposed lettering and brand colors being used for the GeForce RTX 40-Series Super GPUs. The company has been mum about many of the rumors circulating thus far, meaning much will remain unverifiable until CES 2024.