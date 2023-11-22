Key Takeaways Rumors suggest that Nvidia will release at least three new Super graphics cards, including the RTX 4070 Super, RTX 4070 Ti Super, and RTX 4080 Super.

Despite concerns, the RTX 4070 is likely to continue production as it remains popular among consumers, ensuring availability alongside the new Super cards.

Nvidia's upcoming reveal at CES 2024 is highly anticipated, with expectations of at least two new cards being showcased. Excitement is building as the event approaches in January.

Rumors about Nvidia’s latest line of Super graphics cards have been swirling for months. Despite launch date details being unconfirmed, many speculate that there will be at least three new GPUs as a part of the lineup. These include — but are not limited to — the RTX 4070 Super, RTX 4070 Ti Super, and RTX 4080 Super. This has left some wondering how existing GPUs, such as the GeForce RTX 4070, will fare when they debut. Now, there seems to be some emerging clarity.

VideoCardz is reporting that, despite fears of the RTX 4070 being discontinued, this will likely not be the case. Information derived from the Board Channels website and forum indicates that the GPU is likely going to live on, as it continues to be popular among consumers. This would mean that its availability won’t be impacted by the launch of the Super cards, but it’s unclear how long Nvidia intends to continue producing it. Previous reports suggested that the company was already taking final orders for its RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 Ti GPUs, which initially raised concerns. Sustaining production of the RTX 4070, however, would allow Nvidia to offer more than one 12GB GPU option.

Nvidia is supposedly gearing up to reveal its lineup of Super GPUs at CES 2024. However, nothing has been confirmed just yet. While the company will be officially attending, it’s unclear if this will be when the new products launch. It’s also undetermined if the Super cards will all debut at the same time — it’s possible that Nvidia may want to gauge consumer interest and stagger the releases. Nvidia has three conference rooms booked at CES 2024, and it’s predicted to show off at least two new cards. As the Las Vegas-based event inches closer, anticipation is revving up, and January can’t come soon enough.