Nvidia has once again expanded the lineup of GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs, introducing the new GeForce RTX 4070 desktop graphics card. Coming in at $599, this is the cheapest option yet in Nvidia's 40-series lineup, and thus, it's the cheapest card to support features like DLSS 3, which delivers a significant uplift in performance.

On that note, Nvidia is saying that the new GeForce RTX 4070 allows you to play most modern games at over 100 frames per second and 1440p resolution, all thanks to DLSS 3. Further, Nvidia also says you can expect up to 1.4x the performance of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 in games, again, while using DLSS 3, which the older cards don't support. Still, even in traditional rasterized games, Nvidia says the RTX 4070 achieves the same level of performance as the RTX 3080 while using "nearly" half the power, which is great news if you're looking to save some money on your energy bill. This GPU also has 2GB of extra memory compared to the RTX 3080, so that's another benefit.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 also has some good upgrades for content creators, with Nvidia promising up to 2.8x faster performance in Nvidia Omniverse (compared to an RTX 3070 Ti), and 40% more efficiency in video encoding using apps like OBS, thanks to support for AV1 encoding. However, it's worth noting that the RTX 4070 is the first 40-series GPU to only include one NVENC encoder, while all the others have two, so performance for video creators will be noticeably lower compared to the more expensive cards. Still, it will result in a big increase in video quality for platforms that support AV1 encoding.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 will be available from April 13 in a Founders Edition as well as from board partners such as Asus, Galax, Gigabyte, and more. Prices start at $599, but they'll likely be higher for third-party cards depending on the model you get.

