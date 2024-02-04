Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super A cheaper, faster refresh of the original 4070 The GeForce RTX 4070 Super is an all-around upgrade of the original RTX 4070. It has more CUDA cores, a higher boost clock speed, more memory bandwidth, and lower power consumption. It is ideal for users looking for a high-end yet affordable 1440p gaming experience. Pros Great ray-tracing performance Supports DLSS 3.0 Higher power efficiency Cons Expensive for a mid-range GPU 12GB VRAM can be a bottleneck $600 at Best Buy

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 An enthusiast-class Ampere GPU

The GeForce RTX 3080 represents one of the largest generational leaps Nvidia has ever made. It was so far ahead of its time at release that it has remained one of the key high-end GPUs to beat since its release. However, its reign may be coming to an end. Pros Great ray-tracing performance Supports DLSS 2.0 Cool and quiet performance Cons Expensive for a mid-range GPU 12GB VRAM can be a bottleneck Lower power efficiency



GPU manufacturer Nvidia caught a lot of flak when it first released the GeForce RTX 4070 in 2023 because it just barely matched the performance of 2022’s RTX 3080. Nvidia fans who were expecting a larger performance upgrade from the GeForce RTX 40 Series suddenly found themselves torn between two high-end GPUs released two years apart. It was a fiasco nobody saw coming. And since neither card ever reached a large enough market share to declare one or the other the clear winner, the feud endured. However, with the recent addition of the RTX 4070 Super to the 4070 Family, this rivalry may finally be coming to a close.

Given the overall improvement the RTX 4070 Super offers over the original RTX 4070, this card may finally render the RTX 3080 obsolete. And to think it only took three years. Without further ado, let’s break down exactly how these two GPUs compare in terms of price, specs, architecture, performance, and efficiency.

RTX 4070 Super vs RTX 3080: price, availability, and specs



Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Brand Nvidia Nvidia Architecture Ada Lovelace Ampere Process 5 nm 8nm Shader Units 7,168 8,960 / 8,704 Ray Accelerators/Cores 56 68 Stream Processors 56 68 Base Clock Speed 1,980 MHz 1,260 MHz / 1,440 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2,475 MHz 1,710 MHz Memory Bus 192-bit 384-bit / 320-bit Memory Bandwidth 504.2GB/s 912GB/s / 760GB/s Power Draw 220W 350 W / 320 W

Before we fully analyze the specs of these two GPUs, there is some key context to be explored regarding price and availability. The original RTX 3080 was released on September 17th, 2020, with an MSRP of $699, but very few people could get a hold of it at that price at that time. This GPU had the unfortunate fate of being released right in the middle of the COVID-19 Pandemic, which meant its launch was plagued by stock shortages, shipping delays, and scalpers. Most people couldn’t get their hands on it at MSRP until January 11th, 2022, when the 12GB version that we’ll be focusing on was launched. Since it is now considered an older card, you will commonly find it on sale these days.

The RTX 4070 Super, on the other hand, is brand new. It was released on January 17th, 2024, with an MSRP of $600. Its prices will vary depending on your retailer and manufacturer of choice, but even if you’re paying slightly over MSRP, it’s still cheaper than the RTX 3080. Now let’s talk about performance.

Architecture

One of the most prominent differences between these two GPUs is their underlying architecture. The RTX 3080 is part of the Ampere generation, while the RTX 4070 Super is part of the Ada Lovelace generation. Since Ada Lovelace is the newer GPU architecture, the RTX 4070 Super is the clear winner here.

Ada Lovelace offers twice the performance at the same power as Ampere and excellent scalability and overclockability. This performance boost comes from some serious hardware upgrades. For starters, Ada’s microarchitecture is based on TSMC's 4nm N4 technology, while the Ampere chip is based on Samsung's 8nm process. Lower nanometer chips are more power efficient and require less cooling.

Ada Lovelace boasts a new Shader Execution Reordering (SER) system, which allows for more efficient parallel processing of 3D shaders. It also uses new 4th-generation Tensor Cores, which are capable of delivering 1,400 Tensor TFLOPs. For comparison, Ampere chips can only deliver 320 Tensor TFLOPs. Finally, Ada Lovelace marks the upgrade to DLSS3.0, which expands its ability to use AI to reduce the workflow of graphics generation. We understand that if you aren’t tech-oriented, these changes might not mean much to you. However, this underlying architecture upgrade is the secret behind virtually all the key differences we identify in the next two sections.

Performance

The best way to illustrate the difference in performance between the RTX 4070 Super and the RTX 3080 is to look at things from the end-user perspective. And when you account for the real-world experience of both cards, the RTX 4070 Super is still the clear winner.

As previously discussed, its underlying architecture upgrades make for an overall faster 3D rendering speed, whether at base or boosted clock speeds. The RTX 4070 Super has a base/boost clock of 1.9/2.5GHz, while the 12GB RTX 3080 has a base/boost clock of 1.3/1.7GHz.

While DLSS2.0 is still a great feature, the RTX 4070 Super supports DLSS3.0, which makes for significantly faster multi-rendering. It makes for better peak texture detail, too.

The only place where these two GPUs are evenly matched is in the VRAM department. The highest VRAM offered by the 3080 is 12GB GDDR6X, which is the same as the RTX 4070 Super. Fans have actually criticized the RTX 4070 Super for this statistic, as many believe it will become a catastrophic bottleneck a few years down the line. Whether or not this prediction comes true, you’re certainly better off with the more powerful and efficient RTX 4070 Super.

Efficiency

The power efficiency category is another clear win for the RTX 4070 Super. The Super operates at a modest TDP (Thermal Design Power) of 220W, compared to the 350W TDP of the 12GB RTX 3080. That means the RTX 4070 Super consumes significantly less power and generates significantly less heat than the RTX 3080.

It’s not as if the RTX 3080 will raise your build, but going for this option might mean having to opt for a larger power supply or having to use a more robust cooling solution. The RTX 4070 Super is simply far more convenient to power and cool.

RTX 4070 Super vs RTX 3080: the bottom line

With a clean sweep under its belt, the results are clear. The RTX 4070 Super is the superior GPU in terms of price, performance, and power efficiency. Unless you are able to acquire the RTX 3080 at a massive discount, you should opt for the RTX 4070 Super on any new PC build. Otherwise, the RTX 3080 is a strict downgrade.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super The GeForce RTX 4070 Super has become the new de-facto choice for buyers after a value-conscious card that can handle high-end 1440p gaming.

Although there are no compelling reasons to go with the RTX 3080 over the RTX 4070 Super in 2024, it is still important to recognize what a capable GPU it is. It was the king of its price range for three solid years and can still deliver a premium 1440p gaming experience.