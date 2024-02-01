Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Super Trinity Black Edition A faster, cheaper 4070 refresh The GeForce RTX 4070 Super is an all-around upgrade of the original RTX 4070. It has more CUDA cores, a higher boost clock speed, more memory bandwidth, and lower power consumption. It is ideal for users looking for a high-end yet affordable 1440p gaming experience. Pros Great ray-tracing performance Supports DLSS 3.0 Higher power efficiency Cons Expensive for a mid-range GPU 12GB VRAM can be a bottleneck Slightly lower performance benchmarks $600 at Zotac

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti An enthusiast-class Ada Lovelace GPU The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is yet another card designed to improve on the baseline specs of the original RTX 4070. Its higher CUDA core count, extra VRAM, and higher clock speeds make it capable of running most games at max settings at 1440p. Pros Better ray-tracing performance Supports DLSS 3.0 Supports HDMI 2.1 and AV1 Cons Expensive for a mid-range GPU 12GB VRAM can be a bottleneck Lower power efficiency



Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 40 Series has been one of the most popular entry points into high-end PC gaming since it was first released in late 2022. And it’s only grown more popular following Nvidia’s full refresh of the RTX 40 Series. But considering that these annual GPU refreshes have been historically hit or miss, we’ve decided to do a quick and dirty comparison focusing on two of the most efficiently-priced members of the 4070 Family: the RTX 4070 Ti and the RTX 4070 Super.

Does Nvidia’s new value-focused refresh render the 4070 Ti obsolete, or is there still merit in investing in 2022’s midrange darling? Let’s break this comparison down piece by piece to determine the new go-to GPU within the 4070 Family.

RTX 4070 Super vs RTX 4070 Ti: Price, availability, and specs



PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Super Verto OC Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Brand PNY Nvidia Shader Units 7,168 7,680 Base Clock Speed 1,980 MHz 2,310 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2,490 MHz 2,610 MHz Memory Capacity 12 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 192-bit 192-bit Memory Bandwidth 504.2 GB/s 504.2 GB/s Power Draw 220 W 285 W

Before we fully analyze the specs of these two top-tier GPUs, I want to point out that they are incredibly close in terms of raw performance and hardware. As such, many of the biggest differences between these two are in their price point and availability. And on this front, the GeForce RTX 4070 Super holds a strong advantage.

The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti was released on January 5th, 2023, with an original MSRP of $800. And while you can likely find it cheaper today thanks to sales, the newer RTX 4070 Super is more affordable even at MSRP. The RTX 4070 Super was released one year later, on January 17th, 2024, with an MSRP of $600. Again, its prices will vary depending on your retailer and manufacturer of choice, but the sheer value of this refreshed GPU already puts it in pole position. The comparison only gets more lopsided from here.

Architecture

Although there is no functional difference to be seen when comparing the architecture of these two GPUs, it is still worth touching on the features you can expect from the Ada Lovelace architecture. Both the GeForce RTX 4070 Super and the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti are built atop this platform, making them equally suitable for gaming, video editing, and AI applications.

Ada Lovelace improves on the previous generation of GPU architecture by including enhanced CUDA cores, third-generation RT cores, and fourth-generation Tensor cores. Its CUDA cores have improved IPC and clock speed over previous generations and have a new feature called SER (Shader Execution Reordering), which optimizes parallel processing power. The RT cores are built to process ray tracing, which ensures the most realistic simulation of lighting and shadows in 3D games. The new Tensor cores improve the GPUs’ performance in AI tasks and deep learning.

While this information doesn’t help clarify the better of the two 4070 GPUs, it does illustrate that both are powered by a top-tier GPU architecture, which means that both options will remain relevant for many years to come.

Performance

When it comes to the 3D rendering capabilities of the GeForce RTX 4070 Super and the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, the 4070 Ti is the clear winner. However, it’s not by a large margin, so let’s explore the key differences.

While it’s true that both GPUs have the appropriate hardware to deliver a high-end 1440p gaming experience, the RTX 4070 Ti is able to deliver slightly better lighting effects, multi-rendering, and NBody calculations. This is largely because of its higher overall core count of 7,680 compared to the 4070 Super’s 7,168 cores. The RTX 4070 Ti’s higher base/boost clock of 2.3/2.6GHz (versus the RTX 4070 Super’s 1.9/2.5GHz) also contributes to this minor performance gap.

But all this said, the difference in performance comes down to a few extra frames per second in most cases, and that’s largely imperceivable to the human eye. The RTX 4070 Super is still a highly capable GPU that checks most of the same boxes as the RTX 4070 Ti. Both GPUs support DirectX 12 Ultimate and DLSS 3.0. Both GPUs have one HDMI 2.1 output and three DisplayPort 1.4a outputs. And both GPUs also have the same potential bottleneck of a modest 12GB of GDDR6X VRAM.

Efficiency

While the GeForce RTX 4070 Super trails somewhat in raw performance, it comes out ahead in power efficiency. This poses a challenging value proposition for potential buyers. So, how big is the power gap?

The RTX 4070 Super operates at a modest TDP (Thermal Design Power) of 220W, while the RTX 4070 Ti operates at a slightly higher TDP of 285W. This disparity isn’t large enough to represent a serious rise in your electricity bill, but it may mean the difference in having to upgrade to a beefier PSU. So, while the RTX 4070 Super is far and away more efficient in price and power consumption, it ultimately comes down to personal circumstance if that efficiency is worth having less performance.

RTX 4070 Super vs RTX 4070 Ti: the bottom line

Because these two GPUs are so evenly matched, it is hard to declare a clear winner. The RTX 4070 Ti is the more powerful GPU in a vacuum, but the RTX 4070 Super offers a better balance between price, performance, and power consumption. When you factor in the larger GPU ecosystem, though, we believe the RTX 4070 Super is the more sensible choice for most users looking to upgrade to the 4070 Family.

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Super Trinity Black Edition Editor's choice The GeForce RTX 4070 Super may not outperform the RTX 4070 Ti in terms of benchmarks, but its lower price and better power efficiency make it the smarter choice for buyers after a value-conscious card that can still handle high-end 1440p gaming.

On the other hand, there are plenty of scenarios where the extra power of the RTX 4070 Ti is worth the difference in price and power efficiency. This GPU is still a great choice for a wide range of applications and represents a massive upgrade over even the best GPU from the RTX 30 Series.