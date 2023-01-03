Nvidia's latest desktop GPU promises to be three times faster than an RTX 3090 Ti at nearly half the power. However, there's no Founders Edition.

In addition to the new lineup of GeForce RTX 40 series laptop GPUs, Nvidia is introducing the new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti desktop GPU today. This is essentially a rebranded version of the Nvidia RTX 4080 12GB, which was announced last September and quickly "relaunched" a few weeks later due to backlash from the community. Nvidia is rebranding it as a lower-tier GPU and launching at a lower $799 price tag, $100 below the original price of the RTX 4080 12GB.

Performance and availability

Nvidia claims the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is up to three times faster than a GeForce RTX 3090 Ti while using nearly half the power. This is thanks to support for DLSS 3, which includes deep-learning frame generation technology to create additional frames in supported games without using traditional rendering. Frame generation can greatly improve framerates, though latency tends to increase to more typical rendering. The GPU also includes two AV1 encoders for faster high-quality video rendering.

Since it's the same hardware as the canceled RTX 4080 12GB, it has 7,680 cores and 12GB of GDDR6X memory.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is set to be available later this week, on January 5th. interestingly, Nvidia is opting not to launch a Founders Edition version of the card, so it will only be available from board partners.

More DLSS games on the way and Nvidia Studio features

Along with the announcement of the new GPU, Nvidia also announced today that more games are adding support for DLSS 3, as well as some games also adding support for DLSS 2, which doesn't include frame generation. Games adding support for DLSS 3 include Marvel's Midnight Suns, which is adding support via nan update later this month. Upcoming games like Witchfire and Atomic Heart will also launch later this year with support for the technology. Additionally, Dead Space is launching on January 27th with support for DLSS 2.

For content creators, there are a few new features across the Nvidia Studio apps. Nvidia Omniverse is getting enhancements for Blender and new experimental generative AI tools, and the Nvidia RTX Remix modding platform will enter early access soon. This allows users to easily create and share mods for classic games, including adding support for ray tracing and enhanced materials.

Nvidia Broadcast is getting enhancements like a new eye contact feature, as well as improvements for virtual backgrounds. Additionally, Nvidia Canvas is introducing 360-degree images that can be used as environment maps for 3D apps.

Finally, there's a new RTX Super Resolution, a new feature that will be enabled in web browsers like Chrome and Microsoft Edge. This uses AI to enhance the quality of video playback, removing compression artifacts and upscaling the video resolution of online content. This will be available in the February release of Chrome and Edge.

New Nvidia GeForce Now Ultimate tier with RTX 4080

One last but of news out of CES is the new Nvidia GeForce Now Ultimate tier, which is powered by Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPUs. The new Nvidia SuperPODs powered by these GPUs promises up to 1.75x the performance of the previous generation, and 5x more performance than an Xbox Series X.

With support for DLSS 3, players can stream games at up to 240 frames per second with full ray tracingm including games like Portal with RTX. Nvidia also claims click-to-pixel latency of just 40 milliseconds, which is a first for cloud gaming.

The new Nvidia GeForce Now Ultimate tier is basically a rebranded version of the RTX 3080 tier, and it's available today for the same price, at $19.99 per month, or $99.99 for six months. The upgraded streaming experience will start rolling out later this month in North America and Europe, with further expansion in the coming months.